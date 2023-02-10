The stage is set for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. And as the kick-off approaches, the anticipation for the biggest wager of the Super Bowl so far continues to grow. At BetMGM at the Bellagio, a bettor placed a whopping $1.25 million bet on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl and bring home $1 million in winnings.

BetMGM Takes Two Huge Eagles Wagers

.@BetMGM reports its second seven-figure Super Bowl bet: $1.25 million on Eagles moneyline (-125). Bet would pay a net $1 million. Both seven-figure bets at BetMGM have been on Philadelphia. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) February 10, 2023

As the excitement builds for the big game, it is expected that news of more large bets will emerge in the lead-up to kick-off. But BetMGM is not slowing down. It is the second seven-figure wager thy have accepted on the Eagles so far. The betting giant also took a $500,000 bet on the Chiefs, with odds at +105. If the Chiefs end up lifting the Lombardi Trophy, that bettor stands to win $525,000.

It is estimated that over $1.1 billion will be legally wagered on the Super Bowl this year. This amount is a testament to the intense interest and excitement surrounding the big game.

Mahomes vs. Hurts – QB the Key to Lift the Lombardi Trophy

The two big bettors will be hoping their respective quarterbacks can get it done on the day. With Jalen Hurts looking to run the ball down the Chiefs’ throat and MVP Patrick Mahomes looking to go aerial, it sets up for an exciting contest.

Both players have been instrumental in their respective team’s journey to the Super Bowl. Their performances on Sunday will likely play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the game.

It’s no secret that the Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the world. It continues to attract millions of fans globally. The excitement and anticipation surrounding the game is palpable and it is reflected in the large amounts being wagered on the outcome.

The $1.25 million bet is just a glimpse into the high stakes and intense interest surrounding the Super Bowl. As the kick-off approaches, we can expect to hear more news of big bets being placed, adding to the excitement and anticipation of the big game.