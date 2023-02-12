NFL

Super Bowl Betting Sites Offering Odds On Rihanna Nip-Slip

Joe Lyons
Super Bowl betting sites are offering odds on Rihanna to expose a nipple, cleavage and butt cheek on stage during her half-time show.

Super Bowl betting site BetOnline is offering a range of markets on Rihanna’s half-time show at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Alongside betting on the selections listed above, you can also bet on Rihanna’s hair colour, the first song performed, the last song performed and more – check out all the best prop bets here.

Rihanna Nip-Slip +800 With BetOnline

  • Rihanna exposes nipple on stage – YES @ +800
  • Rihana exposes nipple on stage – NO @ -2500
  • Rihanna exposes cleavage on stage – YES @ -600
  • Rihanna exposes cleavage on stage – NO @ +350
  • Rihanna exposes butt cheek on stage – YES @ -110
  • Rihanna exposes butt cheek on stage – NO @ -130

Rihanna Makes Return At Super Bowl LVII

Ahead of the R&B icon’s return, fans can’t wait to see the Barbadian singer take to the stage before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle it out for the Lombardi Trophy.

According to Super Bowl betting sites, the Eagles are one point favorites to win a second Super Bowl in five years after defeating the New England Patriots in 2018.

Jalen Hurts will be hoping to recreate a moment similar to Nick Foles’ ‘Philly Special’ and get over the line against the 2020 Super Bowl champions and MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Rihanna is expected to bring out a couple of friends in Arizona, with the likes of Jay-Z, Calvin Harris, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West rumoured to be making appearances at half-time.

Check out the best Super Bowl live betting sites to place in-play bets on markets such as the moneyline, spread, next touchdown scorer and results of respective drives.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Arrow to top