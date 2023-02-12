Super Bowl Betting Sites Offering Odds On Rihanna Nip-Slip

Super Bowl betting sites are offering odds on Rihanna to expose a nipple, cleavage and butt cheek on stage during her half-time show.

Super Bowl betting site BetOnline is offering a range of markets on Rihanna’s half-time show at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Alongside betting on the selections listed above, you can also bet on Rihanna’s hair colour, the first song performed, the last song performed and more – check out all the best prop bets here.

Rihanna Nip-Slip +800 With BetOnline

Rihanna exposes nipple on stage – YES @ +800

Rihana exposes nipple on stage – NO @ -2500

Rihanna exposes cleavage on stage – YES @ -600

Rihanna exposes cleavage on stage – NO @ +350

Rihanna exposes butt cheek on stage – YES @ -110

Rihanna exposes butt cheek on stage – NO @ -130

Rihanna Makes Return At Super Bowl LVII

Ahead of the R&B icon’s return, fans can’t wait to see the Barbadian singer take to the stage before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle it out for the Lombardi Trophy.

According to Super Bowl betting sites, the Eagles are one point favorites to win a second Super Bowl in five years after defeating the New England Patriots in 2018.

Jalen Hurts will be hoping to recreate a moment similar to Nick Foles’ ‘Philly Special’ and get over the line against the 2020 Super Bowl champions and MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Rihanna is expected to bring out a couple of friends in Arizona, with the likes of Jay-Z, Calvin Harris, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West rumoured to be making appearances at half-time.

Check out the best Super Bowl live betting sites to place in-play bets on markets such as the moneyline, spread, next touchdown scorer and results of respective drives.

NFL Related Content