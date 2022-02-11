Countries
Home News super bowl betting offers free bets bengals rams

Super Bowl betting offers: Free bets for Bengals vs Rams

Updated

2 days ago

on

Joe Burrow of Cincinnati Bengals

This weekend sees Super Bowl LVI hitting TV screens, with the fancied LA Rams going up against the underdog Cincinnati Bengals. The game will be watched by millions throughout the world, many of whom will decide to have a bet on the action.

If you’re thinking about betting on Super Bowl LVI, you’re on the right page. Below, we’ve listed the best Super Bowl free bets we’ve found online, all offered by reputable sportsbooks. All you need to do is head to the site in question using our link and follow the steps to claim your Super Bowl bonus!

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

  • 20+ betting offers for all customers
  • Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
  • Great live streaming and mobile app
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Mobile only. First single bet only. Max stake £/€10. Available from 8am 25/11/21 until 16:30pm 28/11/21 or until customers first bet is placed. Customers can place one bet on the Chelsea v Man United Special only. One bet per customer, household and IP address only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2022
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

£20 Cash Back If 1st Bet is Lost

  • Paddy’s Rewards Club
  • Football acca insurance
  • Excellent iOS & Android apps
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals odds

Going into the game, Los Angeles are the undoubted favourites. However, don’t underestimate the Bengals, as they’ve shown during the playoffs that they can mix it with the best.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

How to claim Super Bowl free bets

Claiming the Super Bowl free bets is a simple process which we have laid out below.

  • Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below
  • Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer
  • Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address
  • Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook
  • Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

bet365 Super Bowl betting offer: Bet £10, get £50 in bet credits

If you head over to bet365 using the link below, you’ll be able to claim a superb LA Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals bonus. Once you’re there, just make a £10 bet and you’ll then receive back £50 in bet credits, which you can use throughout the sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Claim the £60 bet365 Super Bowl betting offer

Betfred LA Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals betting offer: Bet £10 get £60 in bonuses

Make your way to Betfred and you’ll find an amazing Super Bowl betting offer. You just need to bet £10 and they’ll then give you £60 in bonuses, with £20 of them being free bets to use in the superb Betfred sportsbook.

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Grab £60 in bonuses at Betfred today

Bet UK Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets

There’s also a great free bets offer available to everyone heading to Bet UK using the link below. All you need to do is make a £10 bet at the site, and you’ll then receive £30 in free bets, which you could use to bet on the LA Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals.

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

Grab your £30 Bet UK Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals free bets

LiveScore Bet Super Bowl betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets

If you make your way to LiveScore Bet using the link below, you’ll be able to claim £20 in free bets. Just make a £10 deposit and wager and you’ll then find that the free bets are placed into your betting account, ready to be used throughout the sportsbook.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Claim your £20 LiveScore Bet Super Bowl free bets

Bet Storm LA Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals free bets promotion: Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Bet Storm are offering a bonus to all new players heading to their site using our link. Just sign up and deposit, before then making a £10 bet in the sportsbook. You’ll then receive a £10 free bet to use.

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Claim the Bet Storm LA Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals free bet

When is Super Bowl LVI?

Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals begins at 23:30 GMT on Sunday 13th February at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Super Bowl TV channel and live stream

TV coverage: Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast live on the BBC, as well as Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.

Live stream: The game will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer and NOW TV. There are no bookies with live streams, but all reputable sportsbooks will be offering live betting on the event.

LA Rams playoff results

The LA Rams finished top of the NFC West and were seeded 4th.

  • Wildcard: Arizona Cardinals 11 : 34 Los Angeles Rams
  • Divisional: Los Angeles Rams 30 : 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • NFC Championship: San Francisco 17 : 20 Los Angeles Rams

Cincinnati Bengals playoff results

The Cincinnati Bengals finished top of the AFC North and were seeded 4th.

  • Wildcard: Las Vegas Raiders 19 : 26 Cincinnati Bengals
  • Divisional: Cincinnati Bengals 19 : 16 Tennessee Titans
  • AFC Championship: Cincinnati Bengals 27 : 24 Kansas City Chiefs (OT)
