Super Bowl betting offers: Free bets for Bengals vs Rams

This weekend sees Super Bowl LVI hitting TV screens, with the fancied LA Rams going up against the underdog Cincinnati Bengals. The game will be watched by millions throughout the world, many of whom will decide to have a bet on the action.

Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals odds

Going into the game, Los Angeles are the undoubted favourites. However, don’t underestimate the Bengals, as they’ve shown during the playoffs that they can mix it with the best.

Los Angeles Rams to win Super Bowl LVI – 10/21 with bet365

Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI – 7/4 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

How to claim Super Bowl free bets

When is Super Bowl LVI?

Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals begins at 23:30 GMT on Sunday 13th February at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Super Bowl TV channel and live stream

TV coverage: Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast live on the BBC, as well as Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.

Live stream: The game will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer and NOW TV. There are no bookies with live streams, but all reputable sportsbooks will be offering live betting on the event.

LA Rams playoff results

The LA Rams finished top of the NFC West and were seeded 4th.

Wildcard : Arizona Cardinals 11 : 34 Los Angeles Rams

: Arizona Cardinals 11 : 34 Los Angeles Rams Divisional : Los Angeles Rams 30 : 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: Los Angeles Rams 30 : 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC Championship: San Francisco 17 : 20 Los Angeles Rams

Cincinnati Bengals playoff results

The Cincinnati Bengals finished top of the AFC North and were seeded 4th.