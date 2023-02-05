Super Bowl Average Secondary Market Ticket Price Almost Tripled in a Decade and hit $9,915 in 2023

The National Football League (NFL) championship game, Super Bowl LVII, is ready to kick off this Sunday, and around 70,000 football fans will watch the match between AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles live at State Farm Stadium. But buying a Super Bowl ticket on the secondary market for the big game can be very expensive.

According to data presented by Sports Lens, the Super Bowl average secondary market ticket price almost tripled in the last decade and hit $9,915 in 2023.

The Most Expensive Tickets in Super Bowl History

Super Bowl tickets have been the most in-demand in all professional sports for years. While some football fans can buy them through their team or NFL On Location Experiences, most people attending the games turn to the secondary or resale market.

That means the tickets are not being sold directly from the source, so their price is dictated by the demand rather than the actual value cost. And that price has increased substantially over the past ten years.

In 2010, the average secondary market ticket price was $2,329, according to Statista and TicketIQ data. After rising to $3,649 in 2011, the average ticket price remained around $2,500 in the following years.

However, in 2015, the market blew up. The average price for the Super Bowl 49 hit $9,723 that year, double the previous highest average. Although this figure dropped to $4,625 in 2016, the average price remained three times more expensive than before the 2015 ticket crisis.

Statistics show that 2020 and 2021 brought some of the highest average secondary market ticket prices in the Super Bowl history of more than $8,000. Still, that is nothing compared to this year.

This year’s average ticket price is $9,915, making Super Bowl 57 the most expensive NFL championship game in history. The least expensive ticket on the secondary market is $5,975, while the price of the least expensive lower-level ticket stands at $7,370.

According to TicketIQ data, the most expensive single ticket this year costs a jaw-dropping $42,244 for lower-level premium seats at midfield.

US Football Fans to Spend $16.5B on Super Bowl This Year

Besides having the highest average secondary market ticket price in football history, the Super Bowl 57 is also expected to see one of the most significant consumer spendings so far.

According to National Retail Federation’s 2023 Super Bowl Spending Survey, US consumers are expected to shell out around $16.5bn on Super Bowl-related purchases this year, the second-highest value after 2019. These purchases include food and beverages, game-related merchandise, other apparel, decorations, televisions, and wagering money on the game.

Statistics show Super Bowl fans will spend $2bn more than last year and $4.2bn more than ten years ago.