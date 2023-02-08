You’ve read the celebrity Super Bowl predictions, you’ve probably heard ex-NFL players talking about their Super Bowl predictions but I’m willing to bet you haven’t seen the Super Bowl astrology predictions! Well fret not because you’re in the right place to find out if the Zodiac is favouring the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Super Bowl Astrology Predictions for Philadelphia vs Kansas City

This year’s Super Bowl between AFC Champions the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC Champions the Philadelphia Eagles will take place in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday and is set to be one of the closest NFL showpieces in many years.

The bookmakers are leaning slightly towards Philadelphia at -125, with the point spread a mere 1.5 in the Eagle’s favour.

In order to make a Super Bowl astrology prediction, firstly we need the birth date of both teams. For the Kansas City Chiefs, that date is May 22, 1963. This is when the team that was originally called the Dallas Texans officially moved to Kansas City and were then renamed the Chiefs. That makes the team of red and gold a Gemini.

On the opposite side of the field are the Philadelphia Eagles, which were officially accepted into the NFL on July 8, 1933, making the team of green and silver a Cancer.

No commercials during the Super Bowl on Sunday, just clips of Aaron Rodgers’ Astrology Zoom session pic.twitter.com/yJIUkw8PE2 — Adam Rauch (@ARauch1) February 6, 2023

According to Astrology expert Roya Blacklund; “During the 2023 Super Bowl, the sun will be in worldly and visionary Aquarius while the moon will be moving through passionate and intense Scorpio, upping the stakes.

“After all, the moon—representing the people—will be at odds with the sun—which represents the NFL—speaking to an increasingly unsettling and combative feeling on both sides of the field during this historic game.”

She goes on to explain in her Super Bowl astrology predictions why Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs side will have their work cut out to achieve victory.

“On the date of the Super Bowl, the Chiefs will have the odds stacked against them,” she continues. “Saturn—planet of boundaries and limitations—will oppose the Chief’s Mars—planet of power and ambition—which is intensifying the pressure and forcing them to put up a good fight.

“Saturn will also be squaring off the Chief’s moon, which will leave their fan base on the edge of their seat until the very end.”

Aaron rodgers sudden transformation into a guy who just discovered doing mushrooms at age 40 and loves astrology is giving insanely powerful energy. Super bowl incoming pic.twitter.com/lAszJWzVoL — giannislover420 (@gunslingerluke) July 6, 2022

In conclusion it seems that the stars are aligning for Jalen Hurts and the 2023 Super Bowl astrology prediction is for his Philadelphia Eagles to secure another Super Bowl ring since their last victory in 2018.

“They’ve got luck on their side, as Jupiter—planet of positivity and openness—will form a trine to the Chiefs’ money-oriented Venus as well as their mindful Mercury, bringing luck to their game and increasing their potential to bring home big earnings,” she said.

“Venus will also be opposing their Jupiter and forming a trine with the Eagles’ Pluto, hinting at love from the crowd may be what brings them to the top.”

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: February 12, 2023

February 12, 2023 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

