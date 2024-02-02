The 58th Super Bowl will go ahead on February 11th, as the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers. The Super Bowl is an event that brings a plethora of viewers – but how many will watch in 2024?

Super Bowl Viewing

The Super Bowl is regarded as one of the biggest sporting events across the globe, with over a hundred million people tuning in to watch.

It ranks eighth for highest amount of viewers for a sporting event, with an average of 115 million people watching the play unfold – the FIFA World Cup in soccer sits top with a reported five billion.

The most viewed Super Bowl in history came 2017, as 126.3 million people watched the Patriots beat the Falcons and saw Tom Brady lift his fifth Super Bowl.

In 1967 the Super Bowl first hit the screens and a reported 24 million people watched the Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs – highlighting how the sport has evolved.

Super Bowl 2024 Viewing Estimate

Given the rise in viewers over the years, Super Bowl LVIII is expected to shatter the current record of 126.3 million from 2017.

According to the latest data from NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics, a staggering 200.5 million U.S citizens are expected to watch the Chiefs vs the 49ers.

Another reason that could play a part in the viewing numbers is the inclusion of Taylor Swift, as the global superstar has been present at several Chiefs matches – due to her relationship with Travis Kelce.

Super Bowl Viewing Numbers (Top 10)

Total viewers across all platforms, per Sports Media Watch

How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII

If you’re looking to watch Super Bowl LVIII on February 11th there are two primary sources. The match will be shown live on CBS and will also be streamed on Paramout+.

Paramount+ is CBS’s combination of live shows and video-on-demand streaming service. It offers the cheapest way to stream the huge match, with its $5.99 per month or $59.99 a year Paramount+ Essential plan.

There is also an enticing offer, as you can get a free month by signing up for either of the plans by using the promo code “Superbowl” at checkout.