NFL

Super Bowl 2024 Viewing Numbers: How Many People Will Watch The NFL Climax?

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
super bowl
super bowl

The 58th Super Bowl will go ahead on February 11th, as the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers. The Super Bowl is an event that brings a plethora of viewers – but how many will watch in 2024?

Super Bowl Viewing

The Super Bowl is regarded as one of the biggest sporting events across the globe, with over a hundred million people tuning in to watch.

It ranks eighth for highest amount of viewers for a sporting event, with an average of 115 million people watching the play unfold – the FIFA World Cup in soccer sits top with a reported five billion.

The most viewed Super Bowl in history came 2017, as 126.3 million people watched the Patriots beat the Falcons and saw Tom Brady lift his fifth Super Bowl.

In 1967 the Super Bowl first hit the screens and a reported 24 million people watched the Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs – highlighting how the sport has evolved.

Super Bowl 2024 Viewing Estimate

Given the rise in viewers over the years, Super Bowl LVIII is expected to shatter the current record of 126.3 million from 2017.

According to the latest data from NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics, a staggering 200.5 million U.S citizens are expected to watch the Chiefs vs the 49ers.

Another reason that could play a part in the viewing numbers is the inclusion of Taylor Swift, as the global superstar has been present at several Chiefs matches – due to her relationship with Travis Kelce.

Super Bowl Viewing Numbers (Top 10)

Total viewers across all platforms, per Sports Media Watch

  1. 2017 (Super Bowl LI): New England Patriots 34-28 Atalanta Falcons – 126.3 million
  2. 2018 (Super Bowl LII): Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 New England Patriots – 119.9 million
  3. 2020 (Super Bowl LIV): Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 San Francisco 49ers – 118.5 million
  4. 2015 (Super Bowl XLIX): New England Patriots 28-24 Seattle Seahawks – 115.8 million
  5. 2023 (Super Bowl LVII): Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 Philadelphia Eagles -115.3 million
  6. 2016 (Super Bowl 50):  Denver Broncos 24-10 Carolina Panthers – 113.7 million
  7. 2019 (Super Bowl LIII) New England Patriots 13-3 Los Angeles Rams – 113.6 million
  8. 2014 (Super Bowl XLVIII) Seattle Seahawks 43-8 Denver Broncos – 113.3 million
  9. 2022 (Super Bowl LVI) Los Angeles Rams 23-20 Cincinnati Bengals – 112.3 million
  10. 2012 (Super Bowl XLVI) New York Giants 21-17 New England Patriots – 111.7 million

How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII

If you’re looking to watch Super Bowl LVIII on February 11th there are two primary sources. The match will be shown live on CBS and will also be streamed on Paramout+.

Paramount+ is CBS’s combination of live shows and video-on-demand streaming service. It offers the cheapest way to stream the huge match, with its $5.99 per month or $59.99 a year Paramount+ Essential plan.

There is also an enticing offer, as you can get a free month by signing up for either of the plans by using the promo code “Superbowl” at checkout.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
super bowl
NFL

LATEST Super Bowl 2024 Viewing Numbers: How Many People Will Watch The NFL Climax?

Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 02 2024
Liam Coen Kentucky pic
NFL
Tampa Bay has hired Liam Coen to be the offensive coordinator in 2024 for the Buccaneers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 02 2024

In 2023, the Buccaneers finished 9-8 and won the NFC South in Week 18. Winning the division gave Tampa Bay a home playoff game and they capitalized. The Bucs pulled…

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
NFL
How Long Have Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Been Dating?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 02 2024

Pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce’s relationship has been the center of the world’s attention ever since the first whispers of romance were heard, but how long…

1073893740.jpg.0
NFL
Will There Be Any Records Broken At Super Bowl LVIII?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 02 2024
Gatorade NFL Sponsorship - Gatorade Sponsorship 2024
NFL
Gatorade NFL Sponsorship: How Much Does Official Sports Beverage Provider Pay?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 02 2024
rings 1
NFL
Lords of the Rings: How Much Are Super Bowl Rings Worth And Who Gets Them?
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 02 2024
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
NFL
Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props: Will She Appear In A Commercial?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 02 2024
Arrow to top