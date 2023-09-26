Betting

Super Bowl 2024 Odds: Miami Dolphins Move Into Top-5 After Week 3

Anthony R. Cardenas
The San Francisco 49ers continued their winning ways on Thursday Night by defeating the hapless Giants by 18 points. The win moved them to 3-0 on the season, and kept them atop the leader board for odds to win Super Bowl 2024.

Updated Super Bowl 2024 Odds After Week 3 Action

The Kansas City Chiefs began the year as the favorite, but quickly dropped out of the top spot with their loss on opening night. The 49ers took their place and have been there ever since, and are currently sitting with a designation of +550. They’ll likely remain atop the board until they suffer their first loss, which may have to wait a couple of more weeks. San Francisco will take on the Arizona Cardinals this weekend, whom they defeated easily in both games in 2022.

The Chiefs aren’t far behind, though. Kansas City had a dominant performance against the Commanders on Sunday, and many consider them the team to beat in the AFC, despite the rise of the Miami Dolphins. They are currently sitting at +600.

Dolphins Make Big Jump After Sunday’s Performance

Speaking of the Dolphins, they made the biggest jump of any team on the board over the weekend. Their 70-point offensive explosion shot them up the board, dropping their Super Bowl designation down from +1300 to where it currently sits at +900. It moves them into the top-5, a place unfamiliar for the franchise in recent memory.

Bet on 49ers To Win Super Bowl (+550) at BetOnline

The Eagles still hold onto the third spot, coming in at +650, giving us a clear three-man race as it currently stands. Behind the Dolphins and rounding out the top-5 are the Buffalo Bills at +1000. Those numbers are subject to change heavily this coming Sunday, as Miami and Buffalo are scheduled to square off in a huge Week 4 contest.

There are teams that are poised to make moves up the board should someone in the top-5 falter. The Bengals salvaged their season on Monday and are at +1800 currently, and the Cowboys (+1000) and Ravens (+1600) are ready to move up as well.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
Anthony R. Cardenas

