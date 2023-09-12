The San Francisco 49ers entered the 2023 NFL season with high expectations, but were still well behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the listings for Super Bowl odds. But the lines have shifted after the first weekend of play, and Kyle Shanahan’s team is currently listed as the favorite to win the championship next February.

NFL Odds: 49ers Now Super Bowl Favorites At +450

49ers dominating both sides of the ball today pic.twitter.com/VuBlX1PQMS — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2023

The 49ers enjoyed one of the more dominant wins of any team on Sunday. They traveled on the road and defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-7, but the game felt even more lopsided than that, especially early. There was a point in the first half when the 49ers had 199 yards of total offense while the Steelers had just 1, displaying full control on both sides of the ball. Christian McCaffrey had 152 yards on the ground, and Brandon Aiyuk caught 8 balls for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns.

There were some questions regarding San Francisco’s roster and depth entering the year. It was unclear whether they’d have the services of tight end George Kittle, and Joey Bosa’s contract situation was still up in the air. But things came together in the week leading up to the contest, and the 49ers looked as good as any team that took the field on Sunday.

Dolphins Enjoy A -500 Jump

Tua Tagovailoa: 466 passing yards, 3 TDs

Tyreek Hill: 215 yards, 2 TDs Unreal. pic.twitter.com/bguezLDOt3 — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2023

The oddsmakers noticed. San Francisco now has a +450 designation when it comes to Super Bowl odds, currently the shortest of any team in the NFL. The Eagles, who took the top spot at most outlets when the Chiefs took their loss on Thursday, come in at +600, while Kansas City has dropped all the way down to third at +650. The Bills, who will play their first game on Monday, are listed in 4th at +800.

There was some other line movement on the Super Bowl odds on Sunday, but one of the bigger jumps was made by the Miami Dolphins. Mike McDaniel and company entered the NFL season with a +2200 designation, but have jumped all the way up to +1700 after their huge win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Miami still has plenty to prove if they want to be included in the top-5 at some point this season, but a big win over a conference foe on a cross-country trip can do wonders for a team’s chances.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like