Betting

Super Bowl 2024 Odds: 49ers Are Now The Super Bowl Favorites, Dolphins Make Big Jump

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 16721842040
rsz 16721842040

The San Francisco 49ers entered the 2023 NFL season with high expectations, but were still well behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the listings for Super Bowl odds. But the lines have shifted after the first weekend of play, and Kyle Shanahan’s team is currently listed as the favorite to win the championship next February.

NFL Odds: 49ers Now Super Bowl Favorites At +450

The 49ers enjoyed one of the more dominant wins of any team on Sunday. They traveled on the road and defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-7, but the game felt even more lopsided than that, especially early. There was a point in the first half when the 49ers had 199 yards of total offense while the Steelers had just 1, displaying full control on both sides of the ball. Christian McCaffrey had 152 yards on the ground, and Brandon Aiyuk caught 8 balls for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Bet on 49ers To Win Super Bowl (+450) at BetOnline

There were some questions regarding San Francisco’s roster and depth entering the year. It was unclear whether they’d have the services of tight end George Kittle, and Joey Bosa’s contract situation was still up in the air. But things came together in the week leading up to the contest, and the 49ers looked as good as any team that took the field on Sunday.

Dolphins Enjoy A -500 Jump

The oddsmakers noticed. San Francisco now has a +450 designation when it comes to Super Bowl odds, currently the shortest of any team in the NFL. The Eagles, who took the top spot at most outlets when the Chiefs took their loss on Thursday, come in at +600, while Kansas City has dropped all the way down to third at +650. The Bills, who will play their first game on Monday, are listed in 4th at +800.

There was some other line movement on the Super Bowl odds on Sunday, but one of the bigger jumps was made by the Miami Dolphins. Mike McDaniel and company entered the NFL season with a +2200 designation, but have jumped all the way up to +1700 after their huge win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Miami still has plenty to prove if they want to be included in the top-5 at some point this season, but a big win over a conference foe on a cross-country trip can do wonders for a team’s chances.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21392882 168397130 lowres
Betting

LATEST Jazz Sports NFL Week 2 Betting Offer: $2500 In American Football Free Bets

Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
USATSI 21399284 168397130 lowres
Betting
Sportsbetting.ag Offers $1000 in Free Bets For NFL Week 2
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h

Join Sportsbetting.ag today and you’ll be on your way to landing up to $1000 in free bets that you could then use on the upcoming NFL Week 2 action. Find…

USATSI 21391922 168397130 lowres
Betting
BetUS NFL Free Bets: $2500 Betting Welcome Offer For Week 2
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h

There are BetUS NFL free bets that can land American Football bettors up to $2500 ahead of upcoming Week 2 action. Find out more below. How To Bet On NFL…

USATSI 21391489 168397130 lowres
Betting
MyBookie NFL Week 2 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
USATSI 21365215 168397130 lowres
Betting
Bovada NFL Week 2 Betting Offer: Get $750 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
USATSI 21393041 168397130 lowres
Betting
Everygame NFL Week 2 Betting Offer: Claim $500 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
USATSI 21399305 168397130 lowres
Betting
BetOnline NFL Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Week 2
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
Arrow to top