With the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl 57, it’s now full steam ahead to Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas to see if the Chiefs can do it again – but just how many NFL teams have won ‘back-to-back’ Super Bowls since the first one in 1967?



Previous Super Bowl ‘Back-to-Back’ Winners



We’ve not had a Super Bowl ‘back-to-back’ winner since the New England Patriots did the double in 2004 and 2005, but the Chiefs came close in 2020 and 2021 after landing Super Bowl LIV and then finishing runners-up the following season – Kansas will be looking to go one better in 2024 in Las Vegas.

Over the years, since the first Super Bowl in 1967, we’ve actually seen eight ‘back-to-back’ Super Bowl winners – with the Pittsburgh Steelers the king of the repeat wins having done the double twice – in 1979 & 80, 1975 & 76.

Prior to New England in 2004 and 2005, we’ve had the Broncos successfully defend their crown in 1998 and 1999, while the Cowboys (1993 & 1994), 49ers (1989 & 90), Steelers (1979 & 80, 1975 & 76), Dolphins (1973 & 74) and Packers (1967 & 68) are the only other teams to win ‘back-to-back’ Super Bowls.

No NFL Team Has Ever Won Three Super Bowls In-a-Row

However, what hasn’t been done yet in Super Bowl history is an NFL team to win three Super Bowls on the bounce. Yes, we are still way off a chance of this happening as the Chiefs would need to win again in 2024 to have a crack at this unique record in 2025 in New Orleans.

Kansas City Chiefs Have Won Three Super Bowls, But Still Trail the Patriots and Steelers With Six Each

With the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57, this saw them lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy three times in their history – with their other Super Bowl wins coming in 2020 and 1970.

But, despite this trio of Super Bowl successes, the Chiefs are still way behind the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers – who both have a haul of SIX Super Bowls under their belts.

Just behind the top two are the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers with five Super Bowl wins each.

Super Bowl 2024 Date and Venue

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII

📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Sunday, February 11, 2024 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Odds: Chiefs +600 | Eagles +700 | Bills +700 | 49ers +800

What Is Kansas City Chiefs Record Like Playing in Vegas?

With Super Bowl 58 being played at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas – then, should the Kansas City Chiefs make it all the way to their fourth Super Bowl in the last five years, NFL fans may look to how they’ve performed when playing in Vegas in the past.

Over the years, the Chiefs have played Las Vegas 128 times and hold a 72-54-2 (ties) series lead.

In terms of the Kansas City Chiefs record when playing away at Vegas – they’ve won their last five when playing in Nevada! (correct as 13th Feb 23)

Jan 7, 2023 – Kansas City Chiefs 31 @ Las Vegas Raiders 13

Nov 14, 2021 – Kansas City Chiefs 41 @ Las Vegas Raiders 14

Nov 22, 2020 – Kansas City Chiefs 35 @ Las Vegas Raiders 31

Sept 15, 2019 – Kansas City Chiefs 28 @ Oakland Raiders 10

Dec 2, 2018 – Kansas City Chiefs 40 @ Oakland Raiders 33

Chiefs The Bookies Favorites to Win Super Bowl 2024

Already the best NFL sportsbooks are pricing up Super Bowl 2024 and they are not taking any chances on the Chiefs – making them their Super Bowl LVIII favorites to follow-up at +600 with BetOnline.

Super Bowl 2024 Betting Odds

Kansas City Chiefs +600

Buffalo Bills +700

Philadelphia Eagles +700

San Francisco 49ers +800

Cincinnati Bengals +900

Dallas Cowboys +1400

Note: Odds are subject to change

