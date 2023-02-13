The Kansas City Chiefs, led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, landed their third Super Bowl when beating the Eagles 38-35, but what odds are the Chiefs to win Super Bowl 2024?

Kansas City Chiefs The Bookies Favorites To Win Super Bowl 2024

As soon a Super Bowl LVII umpire Roy Ellison blew the final whistle at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona, that saw the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl on Sunday, the best NFL sportsbooks were already giving odds for Super Bowl 2024 and no shocker to see they are making Kansas the favorites to follow-up at +600 with BetOnline.

The Chiefs have now been involved in three of the last four Super Bowls – winning two of them – so it’s no surprise that sportsbooks are not taking any chances ahead of Super Bowl 2024 when it comes to their odds on successfully defending their crown in Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58.

Eagles Second Favourites In The 2024 Super Bowl Betting Market

The Super Bowl runners-up, Philadelphia Eagles are next best in the Super Bowl 2024 betting market @ +700 with BetOnline as they look to go one better in Las Vegas next February.

Chiefs Look to Become First Super Bowl Back-to-Back Winners Since Patriots

Super Bowl ‘back-to-back’ winners are a rare breed in recent years, but it’s not an impossible feat with the New England Patriots the last NFL side to do the ‘Super Bowl Double’ in 2004 and 2005, while over the years we’ve seen it happen eight times.

Prior to New England, we’ve had the Broncos go in twice in 1998 and 1999, while the Cowboys (1993 & 1994), 49ers (1989 & 90), Steelers (1979 & 80, 1975 & 76), Dolphins (1973 & 74) and Packers (1967 & 68) are the only other teams to win ‘back-to-back’ Super Bowls.

Super Bowl 2024 Betting Odds

Kansas City Chiefs +600

Buffalo Bills +700

Philadelphia Eagles +700

San Francisco 49ers +800

Cincinnati Bengals +900

Dallas Cowboys +1400

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request at BetOnline

