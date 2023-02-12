Super Bowl 2023: Robert Griffin III Makes His Predictions

The NFL experts have submitted their picks and predictions for Super Bowl LVII, and the consensus seems to be split between the two options. But former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III is going with Jalen Hurts and company.

Griffin III made his pick this week, predicting that the Philadelphia Eagles will defeat the Kansas City Chiefs by a final score of 31-27, with Hurts coming out as the winner of the game’s MVP award. So how would those numbers look with the betting odds transposed?

Robert Griffin III’s Super Bowl Prediction (Odds based)

You’ll find very few predictions that have either team winning by more than 5 or so points, and Griffin III is no different. He has the margin at four points in the Eagles favor, but is going far above the over/under with his prediction of 58 total points scored. A $100 two-team parlay with the Eagles at 1.5, coupled with over 51 for the game (both at -110), would net $264.46 if successful.

The Hurts MVP bet is a sneaky good way to make a few extra dollars while playing the odds. Since 2000, 14 of the 23 Super Bowl MVP winners have been quarterbacks, and it is likely that it will be the case tonight as well. Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are both heavy favorites for the award, with the latter having slightly shorter odds. But Hurts is listed at +135, which could wind up being Eagles ML +135 if they win and no one bucks the quarterback trend.

For comparison with the MVP award, Travis Kelce (+1200) and AJ Brown (+1600) have the next shortest odds behind the pass-throwers. The defensive player with the shortest odds is Haason Reddick at +3000. The last defender to win the award was Von Miller in Super Bowl 50.

Griffin III himself never got the chance to play in the big game. He was drafted by the Washington Redskins in 2012, subsequently winning NFL Rookie of the Year. His career was derailed by injuries, and he last played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 as Lamar Jackson’s backup. He has worked for ESPN since 2021, though he has been public about his desire to return to playing football.



