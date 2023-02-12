Super Bowl 2023: Chris Berman Makes His Predictions

NFL analysts have locked in their picks and predictions for Super Bowl 2023 being played this afternoon in Glendale, Arizona, and ESPN’s entire football staff contributed this season. And Chris Berman, perhaps the person who has been making predictions at the network longer than anyone else, has his selections in.

Like most pundits, Berman is predicting a close and hard fought game between two of the best teams that the league had to offer in 2022. But he is going with the underdog. Boomer has the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Philadelphia Eagles by a 3-point margin with a 29-26 victory. How would some of those numbers look if he were to spin them into wagers?

Super Bowl 2023: Chris Berman’s Predictions (odds based)

Having Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs as an underdog is often a good way to cash in, and you’ll have the opportunity tonight. A $100 bet on Chiefs money line at +100 parlayed with over 51 total points for the game would net $281.82.

But it is on that exact score prop where Berman’s prediction could really cash in. He has been known to put odd spins on his final score picks throughout his career, and this one is a bit odd in of itself. But the Super Bowl allows you to bet on some of the most specific of things, including the exact numbers on the final scoreboard.

It certainly wouldn’t qualify as a “scoragami”, but a 29-26 victory for the Chiefs is currently listed at +8000 odds. This seems to be a bit on the lower side, and that the number should be steeper. But given the fact that most of the exact final scores that you can bet on are also +8000, and the lowest being +4500 (27-24 Eagles), it looks as though this is a good way for the sports books to make a few quick bucks off of people who think they can guess the perfect outcome.

Berman may be the foremost expert amongst the bunch. He has been making calls on games for generations, but his most recent Super Bowl pick was impressive. Last year, Berman picked the Rams to defeat the Bengals by a three-point margin. What wound up happening was just that, with Los Angeles winning 23-20.