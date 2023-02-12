Super Bowl 2023: 5 Last-Minute Prop Bets To Make

The sportsbooks are taking their final wagers for Super Bowl 2023 this afternoon.

Do you have all yours in?

Here are five last-minute prop bets for the big game:

5 Last Minute Prop Bets To Make For Super Bowl 2023

Under 6.5 Total Punts

Both the Eagles and Chiefs ranked in the top 5 in fewest punts during the 2022 regular season, and they may lean on the kicking game even less during the Super Bowl. Both teams feature high-powered offenses with play-making quarterbacks, and 3rd and 4th and long situations aren’t as common when they are playing. There is also the recent trend of teams going for it on 4th down, which we may see plenty of tonight with both the game and legacies on the line.

Look for both teams to be aggressive, resulting in less than 7 total punts throughout the game.

Jalen Hurts Wins MVP

With the Eagles being the favorites, betting on them to win outright will net you less than what you wager. But given the fact that 14 of the last 23 winners of the Super Bowl MVP have been quarterbacks, then putting your money on Jalen Hurts to win the award may be a smarter move than betting on the Eagles outright. Hurts is currently coming in at +135 to win MVP, which you could essentially look at as the Eagles winning. Will AJ Brown or Haason Reddick challenge the QB for the hardware? Unlikely.

Travis Kelce Over 82.5 Yards

Travis Kelce became the second-most accomplished post-season pass catcher last week, passing Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski on the list. He will look to continue his solid play in the Super Bowl, and betting the over on his yardage prop could be easy money. While it is true that the Chiefs have done just fine without Tyreek Hill, there has been a bigger focus on Kelce on the offense. Look for Mahomes to find his favorite target early and often, resulting in big yardage statistics. His over/under prop on total catches is 8, which may be a tad high. But over 82.5 yards seems very doable, especially if he is able to rack up 50-55 in the first half.

Over/Under Odds Play Kelce Over 82.5 Yards -110 Largest Lead Under 16.5 -110

Chiefs Margin Of Victory 1-6 Points: +300

The Eagles began the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl as 1.5 point favorites, and not much has changed in the betting market, meaning even money coming in on both teams. And while the nation may think that it is Philadelphia’s game to lose, there is a prop bet that has a solid payout for something that could very well happen. The contest is thought to be a close one, with most predictions coming in the 3-5 point range for the final spread. The Chiefs have the Super Bowl experience and the veteran MVP quarterback, so them winning the game outright isn’t much of a stretch.

Should they do so, and should the game be as close as everyone thinks it will be, then betting on Kansas City to win by a margin of 1-6 points is a good idea. Once you see that it is attached to a +300 line, it makes it a great idea.

Largest Lead Under 16.5

The value isn’t great on this one, but we are banking on this being as close a contest as everyone is predicting. The spread for the game has remained between 1-2 points for the entirety of the two weeks leading up to it, and it could be a back and forth contest that provides plenty of points and score changes. A two touchdown lead might even be a stretch, and we’re hoping that no one adds a field goal to the total should that happen. The line for over is +140 and a good value, it just doesn’t look like it will happen today.