Super Bowl 2022 prop bets: Coin toss odds and prediction

Super Bowl 2022 is nearly upon us as the Los Angeles Rams gear up to take on underdogs the Cincinnati Bengals and with that comes one of the busiest betting days of the year.

While you can wager on the outcome of the game itself, prop bets are another way gamblers have fun with the sport’s biggest day. You can place a bet on tons of props including who will win the coin toss? How many touchdowns will be scored? Will there be a safety? and many more.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Match Info

Date: Sunday, February 13th

Kick-Off: 23:30 GMT, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Super Bowl prop bets

Coin toss

In an intriguing coincidence, since the start of the 2014 season, every team that has won the coin toss in the Super Bowl has ended up losing the game. Going into Super Bowl XLIX between the Patriots and Seahawks, the coin toss winner had a 24-24 record in the Super Bowl (it was exactly .500) but then the curse hit, and now, the coin toss winner is 24-31 all-time in Super Bowls. So you may want to wait for the outcome of the coin toss and quickly back the loser. Both the Bengals and Rams are 20/21 to win the coin toss with bet365.

First score method

A traditional Super Bowl bet is to back a safety as the opening score of the game. Safeties, when the team in possession are forced backwards into their own end zone resulting in a two point score for the opposition, are relatively rare in the NFL. They happen on average once every 14 games in ‘regular games’ but that figure drops to once every 5.89 games in Super Bowls. A safety was the first score in three Super Bowls (IX, XLVI and XLVIII) and the odds of seeing one on at anytime Sunday night are 41/4 or you can get 40/1 for a safety to be the first scoring play of the match with bet365. A touchdown can be backed at 1/2 as first score of the game, whereas a field goal is 6/4.

Anyone for Overtime?

The chances of the game going to overtime are only slightly less than seeing a safety scored according to the bookmakers. That’s despite only one Super Bowl in history going beyond the normal four quarters. Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to the most famous Super Bowl comeback in history in 2017 when they hauled in a 28-3 deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals in overtime. If you fancy a repeat, bet365 have priced it up at 49/4.

Super Bowl betting odds

To win

Spread

Total points

