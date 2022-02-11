Super Bowl 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

Anticipation for Super Bowl 2022 is building rapidly ahead of Sunday’s NFL showpiece which will be contested by AFC champions Cincinnati Bengals and NFC winners the Los Angeles Rams.

Match Info

Date: Sunday, February 13th

Kick-Off: 23:30 GMT, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Super Bowl 2022 predictions

According to the American Gaming Association, Super Bowl 56 is widely expected to generate the largest single-event betting turnover in history. Last season’s Super Bowl, which saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs, had an estimated 91.6 million viewers in the United States alone.

The Rams are favourites to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy but not by much. They are favoured by the small margin of four points. Soon-to-be 35-year-old Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has the experience over the Bengals freshly-turned 25-year-old Joe Burrow, but both are making their Super Bowl debut.

The Rams’ advantage in terms of experience continues throughout their team, with a combined 20 first-team All-Pro nods over the years, compared to zero from the Bengals. Given that L.A. will also have an advantage due to the match being played at their home SoFi Stadium, the smart money is on them to beat the spread on Sunday night.

Super Bowl 2022 prediction: LA Rams -4 handicap market @10/11 with bet365

Super Bowl 2022 betting tips

Although Sony Michel isn’t the Rams number one running back anymore he’s still arguably their biggest threat with regard to their running game. Since main man Cam Akers returned from a torn right Achilles, he has failed to rush for more than 55 yards in any game. But in the five games before Akers returned, Michel ran for totals of 121, 79, 92, 131 and 74 yards respectively.

In the playoff game against the Cardinals, Michel outran Akers 58 yards to 55 yards, despite rushing four fewer times. If the Rams find themselves in a game where they need consistent run production, Michel might be the guy the team turns to considering his success throughout the season and Akers inability thus far to surpass him.

Obviously Joe Mixon is going to be the feature back for the Bengals and will see the vast majority of touches at the running back spot. However, the Rams finished the regular season with the sixth best rushing defense in the league (the Bengals were fifth). The Rams haven’t given up more than 61 yards rushing in the playoffs and the Bengals have allowed over 100 yards rushing in each playoff game.

Super Bowl 2020 betting tip – Sony Michel to record the most rushing yards @ 7/1 with bet365

Super Bowl 2022 betting odds

As you probably expect, Super Bowl brings with it a flurry of betting activity. You’ll be able to bet on everything, from simple bets like the score, to elaborate and unusual prop bets on the famous half-time show.

Below, you can see the main Super Bowl betting odds. If you’re looking for any other odds for the big game, we’d recommend heading over to bet365, which is covering the game in detail.

To win

