Super Bets: What Are The Biggest Wagers In Super Bowl History?

As well as being one of the most-viewed sporting events in the world, the Super Bowl is an incredibly popular event to bet on.

In the US, bets on the NFL make up the majority of all sports bets placed, with the Super Bowl being the single most popular betting event during the sporting year.

Millions of dollars are wagered on the Super Bowl every year on markets including moneyline, spreads, and totals – but what are the biggest single bets placed on the event?

Biggest Bets On The Super Bowl

$4.8 Million On The Rams Down The Drain

During Super Bowl XXXVI, an anonymous bettor wagered a staggering $4.8 million on the St. Louis Rams Moneyline (-900) against the New England Patriots.

Despite the potential win amounting to just $533,333, the heavily favoured Rams, part of the renowned “Greatest Show on Turf,” succumbed to Tom Brady and the Patriots in what is now regarded as one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history.

Mattress Mack’s Mixed Success

Jim McInvale, popularly known as “Mattress Mack,” placed a gargantuan $3.46 million wager on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5) to secure the point spread against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The Buccaneers emerged victorious outright, with Tom Brady clinching his seventh and last Super Bowl title.

However, in 2022’s final, the renowned furniture store owner placed an astounding $4.5 million wager on the Cincinnati Bengals ML.

This historic bet, the largest ever made through the Caesars mobile app in Louisiana, set a record as the single biggest mobile wager of all time.

Michael Gaughan’s $10 million Risk

In 1991, Michael Gaughan, owner and operator of two prominent Las Vegas casinos, Barbary Coast and Gold Coast, made history with a remarkable $10 million Super Bowl bet.

In a strategic move to increase interest in Super Bowl XXVI, Gaughan extended an invitation to bettors to “middle” him. To achieve this, his oddsmakers set the Washington Redskins’ line at -6.5 and the Buffalo Bills’ at +7.5.

The high-stakes gamble revolved around the hope that Washington would win by precisely seven points, allowing individuals with point spreads for both teams to cash in on both bets.

Gaughan’s casinos, Barbary Coast and Gold Coast, contributed 30% of Nevada sportsbooks’ $50 million total betting action for that Super Bowl.

Essentially, Gaughan would have been liable for $10 million if the Redskins had won by exactly seven points. Fortunately for him, Washington secured victory with a 13-point lead over the Bills.

Biggest Winning Super Bowl Bets

Vegas Dave’s Hot Streak

Dave Oancea, also known as “Vegas Dave,” once won around $2.3 million after placing a bet on the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl 50.

At that point, Vegas Dave had already established a reputation for himself, having enjoyed a six-month streak of consistently winning substantial payouts.

In October 2015, Vegas Dave made a futures bet on the Kansas City Royals to emerge victorious in the World Series. Following this, in November of the same year, he accurately predicted Holly Holm’s upset win over Ronda Rousey at UFC 193.

Culminating his remarkable streak, he capped it off with a futures bet on the Denver Broncos for the Super Bowl. In total, his combined winnings came to an incredible sum of $10 million.

Biggest Super Bowl Bets 2023

2023’s Super Bowl was the first in the event’s history to take place in a state with legal sports betting, and as a result, the most-wagered in the event’s history too.

BetMGM publicly revealed that it was their “most successful Super Bowl and most bet-on single-game sporting event ever.”

The company took one bet for half a million dollars on the Kansas City Chiefs that paid out $525,000, as well as a $547,000 bet to win $437,000 on the over, which was 49.5 points.

A bettor at DraftKings placed a substantial $1.68 million wager on the Chiefs, resulting in a whopping payout of $2.68 million.

International musical artist Drake also placed a bet on the Chiefs to win, turning $700,000 into $1,477,000.