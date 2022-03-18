Countries
Home News sunny edwards vs muhammad waseem betting tips boxing predictions and odds

Sunny Edwards vs Muhammad Waseem betting tips: Boxing predictions and odds

Updated

2 hours ago

on

sunny edwards

SUNNY EDWARDS takes on Muhammad Waseem in a flyweight clash in Dubai this weekend, in what is a fight that has been talked about for several years. The fight takes place on Saturday night at the Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai for the IBF World Flyweight Title.

In what could be a potential sticky title defence for Sunny Edwards, we have provided you with some great betting predictions. IBF World flyweight champion, Sunny Edwards, takes on Pakistan’s, Muhammad Waseem, in what is set to be a firecracker in Dubai on Saturday night.

Sunny Edwards vs Muhammad Waseem prediction

Sunny Edwards is arguably one of best fighters in Britain. He has gone from strength to strength and is beginning to really make a name for himself on the world stage.

Edwards, known for his big mouth on Twitter, won the IBF flyweight title back in April 2021, winning a comprehensive unanimous decision victory over long-term champion, Moruti Mthalane.

The younger of two brothers, Sunny Edwards really shot to the top of the sport after that victory. Although the lighter weights, especially this weight down at just eight stone, aren’t the star studded weight divisions that get all of the front page news, there are some incredible fighters from all around the world down there.

Edwards is currently 17-0, with just four stoppage victories in his career. ‘Showtime’ has shown he has dazzling boxing skills, as well as phenomenal hand speed and fast feet. We think this could be yet another fight for Edwards that goes the distance. We don’t see the 26-year-old getting the knockout victory, hence why we are predicting a unanimous decision victory at 1/2 with BoyleSports.

An eye-catching win here for Edwards will stand him in great stead in the flyweight division. A potential unification clash with WBC champion, Julio Cesar Martinez, could well happen before the end of the year.

However, the Mexican is coming in off the back of a comprehensive beating up at super-flyweight from all time great, Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez. Edwards vs Martinez would be a huge worldwide boxing event, but Sunny must concentrate on the job in hand this weekend and make sure he doesn’t slip up agains Muhammad Waseem.

Perhaps not a big priced bet you were hoping for, but certainly one that will enhance your boxing accumulators!

Sunny Edwards vs Muhammad Waseem prediction: Edwards to win by unanimous decision @ 1/2 with BoyleSports

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Sunny Edwards vs Muhammad Waseem odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Sunny Edwards 1/16 logo boylesports
Muhammad Waseem 15/2 logo boylesports
Draw 22/1 logo boylesports

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

When is Sunny Edwards vs Muhammad Waseem?

Date: Saturday, 19th March

Ring Walks expected: 10.00pm GMT, Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Sunny Edwards vs Muhammad Waseem TV channel and live stream

TV channel: If you have Eurosport on your TV, you will be able to watch this world title flyweight contest on Saturday night from Dubai.

Live stream: Eurosport subscribers can also catch the action online via the Eurosports app.

Tale of the Tape

Sunny Edwards record and bio:

  • Nationality: English 
  • Date of Birth: 1st January 1996 (26-years-old)
  • Height: 5′ 3″
  • Reach: 65″
  • Total Fights: 17
  • Record: 17-0 (4 KOs)  

Muhammad Waseem record and bio:

  • Nationality: Pakistani
  • Date of Birth: 29th August 1987 (34-years-old)
  • Height: 5′ 6″
  • Reach: 66 1/2″
  • Total Fights: 13
  • Record: 12-1 (8 KOs)
