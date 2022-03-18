Sunny Edwards vs Muhammad Waseem betting offers and free bets for boxing

The highly anticipated flyweight contest between Sunny Edwards and Muhammad Waseem is finally upon us. The fight is taking place in Dubai on Saturday night in what is an eye-catching match-up and a tough one to call. Read on and we have some incredible betting offers available for you for the fight.
Outspoked British flyweight king, Sunny Edwards, makes the second defence of his IBF flyweight world title this Saturday night in Dubai.
Edwards will be hopeful of yet another clinical boxing performance and will likely be looking to set up a unification super-fight with WBC champion, Julio Cesar Martinez.
Excited? If all that wasn’t enough to get you in the mood, we have scoured the bookmaker’s offers to help you take advantage of the various free bets offers available for the Edwards vs Waseem bout.
Read on to find the best of the welcome offers and free bets for you to cash in on what is sure to be a barnstorming flyweight clash.
Sunny Edwards vs Muhammad Waseem odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Sunny Edwards
|1/16
|Muhammad Waseem
|15/2
|Draw
|22/1
When is Sunny Edwards vs Muhammad Waseem?
Date: Saturday, 19th March
Ring Walks expected: 10.00pm GMT, Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Sunny Edwards vs Muhammad Waseem TV channel and live stream
TV channel: If you have Eurosport on your TV, you will be able to watch this world title flyweight contest on Saturday night from Dubai.
Live stream: Eurosport subscribers can also catch the action online via the Eurosports app.
Tale of the Tape
Sunny Edwards record and bio:
- Nationality: English
- Date of Birth: 1st January 1996 (26-years-old)
- Height: 5′ 3″
- Reach: 65″
- Total Fights: 17
- Record: 17-0 (4 KOs)
Muhammad Waseem record and bio:
- Nationality: Pakistani
- Date of Birth: 29th August 1987 (34-years-old)
- Height: 5′ 6″
- Reach: 66 1/2″
- Total Fights: 13
- Record: 12-1 (8 KOs)
