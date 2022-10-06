Sunday Football Betting Picks: New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers, Predictions and Best Bets

Week 5 of the NFL season opens with the London game 2.0 featuring the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at 9:30 am ET.
New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
- Green Bay Packers -8.0 @ -110 BetOnline
- Packers under 41 @ -110 BetOnline
- Packers FH -4.5 -110 @ BetOnline
New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Odds, Pick 1: Packers -8.0 @ -110 BetOnline
Green Bay has won three-straight and will make it four when they soundly defeat the Giants in London. New York has likely been luckier than good, and their luck will run out on Sunday. NY has several injuries with unknown status’ but even if every injured Giant suits up they will still lose big to Green Bay on Sunday.
Some important trends for this contest.
- The home team is 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 meetings
- The favorite is 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 meetings.
New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Odds Pick 2: Packers under 41 @ -110 BetOnline
41 points isn’t enough for this contest featuring two teams in the bottom half of the DVOA rankings. NY has a number of players on their injury report, including starting QB Daniel Jones. Either way, this game isn’t likely to be high-scoring and should stay under the total.
New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Odds Pick 3: Packers FH -4.5 @ -110 BetOnline
Green Bay is the better offensive side with a stronger defense, and Green Bay should outscore this banged-up Giants side and cover the 4.5 points this Sunday.
Some important trends for this contest.
New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|New York Giants
|+241
|Green Bay Packers
|-286