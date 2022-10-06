Sunday Football Betting Picks: New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers, Predictions and Best Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Week 5 of the NFL season opens with the London game 2.0 featuring the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at 9:30 am ET.

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Green Bay Packers -8.0 @ -110 BetOnline

Packers under 41 @ -110 BetOnline

Packers FH -4.5 -110 @ BetOnline

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Odds, Pick 1: Packers -8.0 @ -110 BetOnline

Green Bay has won three-straight and will make it four when they soundly defeat the Giants in London. New York has likely been luckier than good, and their luck will run out on Sunday. NY has several injuries with unknown status’ but even if every injured Giant suits up they will still lose big to Green Bay on Sunday.

Some important trends for this contest.

The home team is 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 meetings

Back Green Bay -8.0 @ -110 with BetOnline

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Odds Pick 2: Packers under 41 @ -110 BetOnline

41 points isn’t enough for this contest featuring two teams in the bottom half of the DVOA rankings. NY has a number of players on their injury report, including starting QB Daniel Jones. Either way, this game isn’t likely to be high-scoring and should stay under the total.

Packers under 41 @ -110 with BetOnline

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Odds Pick 3: Packers FH -4.5 @ -110 BetOnline

Green Bay is the better offensive side with a stronger defense, and Green Bay should outscore this banged-up Giants side and cover the 4.5 points this Sunday.

Some important trends for this contest.

Packers FH -4.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Odds