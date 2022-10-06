Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News sunday football betting picks new york giants vs green bay packers predictions and best bets

Sunday Football Betting Picks: New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers, Predictions and Best Bets

Author image

Updated

8 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

3 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Green Bay Packers

Week 5 of the NFL season opens with the London game 2.0 featuring the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at 9:30 am ET. 

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Back our Best Bets with BetOnline

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

$750 Welcome Bonus For NFL
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

 

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Odds, Pick 1: Packers -8.0 @ -110  BetOnline

Green Bay has won three-straight and will make it four when they soundly defeat the Giants in London. New York has likely been luckier than good, and their luck will run out on Sunday. NY has several injuries with unknown status’ but even if every injured Giant suits up they will still lose big to Green Bay on Sunday. 

Some important trends for this contest.

  • The home team is 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 meetings  
  • The favorite is 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 meetings.

Back Green Bay -8.0 @ -110  with BetOnline

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Odds Pick 2: Packers under 41 @ -110 BetOnline

41 points isn’t enough for this contest featuring two teams in the bottom half of the DVOA rankings. NY has a number of players on their injury report, including starting QB Daniel Jones. Either way, this game isn’t likely to be high-scoring and should stay under the total. 

Packers under 41 @ -110 with BetOnline

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Odds Pick 3: Packers FH -4.5 @ -110  BetOnline

Green Bay is the better offensive side with a stronger defense, and Green Bay should outscore this banged-up Giants side and cover the 4.5 points this Sunday.

Some important trends for this contest.

  • The home team is 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 meetings  
  • The favorite is 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 meetings.

Packers FH -4.5 @ -110  with BetOnline

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
New York Giants +241 Sunday Football Betting Picks: New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers, Predictions and Best Bets
Green Bay Packers -286 Sunday Football Betting Picks: New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers, Predictions and Best Bets

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens