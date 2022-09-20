Sunday Football Betting Picks: Las Vegas Raiders vs Tennessee Titans Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Week 3 of the NFL of the 2022 season opens with an AFC North matchup between bitter rivals when the Las Vegas Raiders meet the Tennessee Titans.
Las Vegas Raiders vs Tennessee Titans Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
Las Vegas Raiders vs Tennessee Titans Odds, Pick 1: Raiders -2.5 points +104 @ Bovada
Neither side has looked very good at the beginning of the season, and both teams are looking for their first win of the season.
Tennessee looked awful in their Monday night away loss to Buffalo, and they appear to be running in circles. With a bit of luck, Las Vegas would be 1-1-0, and we feel Las Vegas will not only win this game but also cover the spread.
Las Vegas Raiders vs Tennessee Titans Odds Pick 2: Raiders ML -120 @ Bovada
That number should be a bit lower, and maybe waiting until the Tennessee money comes in is probably the best value. The Vegas offense should rule the day and their rushing defense allowing 109 yards should help to contain Titans RB Derrick Henry.
Favorite is 10-2 ATS in their last 12 meetings and 5-1 ATS in their last 6 meetings in Tennessee.
Las Vegas Raiders vs Tennessee Titans Odds Pick 3: Under 46.5 points -107 @ Bovada
I’m not sure why these offenses haven’t performed up to their preseason expectations, but here we are, and these offenses might be better than the respective defenses.
The under is 3-1-1 in the last 5 meetings in Tennessee 6-1 in Raiders last 7 games overall. Take the under on Sunday!
