Sunday Football Betting Picks: Las Vegas Raiders vs Tennessee Titans Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Week 3 of the NFL of the 2022 season opens with an AFC North matchup between bitter rivals when the Las Vegas Raiders meet the Tennessee Titans.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Tennessee Titans Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

Las Vegas Raiders vs Tennessee Titans Odds, Pick 1: Raiders -2.5 points +104 @ Bovada

Neither side has looked very good at the beginning of the season, and both teams are looking for their first win of the season.

Tennessee looked awful in their Monday night away loss to Buffalo, and they appear to be running in circles. With a bit of luck, Las Vegas would be 1-1-0, and we feel Las Vegas will not only win this game but also cover the spread.

Back Las Vegas -2.5 points @ -120 With Bovada

Las Vegas Raiders vs Tennessee Titans Odds Pick 2: Raiders ML -120 @ Bovada

That number should be a bit lower, and maybe waiting until the Tennessee money comes in is probably the best value. The Vegas offense should rule the day and their rushing defense allowing 109 yards should help to contain Titans RB Derrick Henry.

Favorite is 10-2 ATS in their last 12 meetings and 5-1 ATS in their last 6 meetings in Tennessee.

Back Raiders ML @ -120 With Bovada

Las Vegas Raiders vs Tennessee Titans Odds Pick 3: Under 46.5 points -107 @ Bovada

I’m not sure why these offenses haven’t performed up to their preseason expectations, but here we are, and these offenses might be better than the respective defenses.

The under is 3-1-1 in the last 5 meetings in Tennessee 6-1 in Raiders last 7 games overall. Take the under on Sunday!

Back Titans under 46.5 points @ -110 With Bovada

Las Vegas Raiders vs Tennessee Titans Odds

Chargers over 54.5 @ -110 With Bovada

Las Vegas Raiders vs Tennessee Titans Odds