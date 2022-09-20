Sunday Football Betting Picks: Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Week 3 of the NFL of the 2022 season opens with an AFC Conference matchup when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Indianapolis Colts.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts Odds, Pick 1: Chiefs -6.5 -120 @ Bovada

Looks like we’ll be paying the extra vig to get this number, but the Chiefs are 2-0 and the much better side on both sides of the ball. Indianapolis is riding the struggle bus offensively and were shutout on the road by a young Jacksonville defense.

Chiefs are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games vs. a team with a losing home record, and road team is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 meetings.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts Odds Pick 2: Colts TT Under 21.5 points-120 @ Bovada

he Colts offense looks lethargic, and QB Matt Ryan hasn’t looked very confident thus far in his new offense. He’s also likely missing WR Michael Pittman, and the Chiefs defense allowing 89 rushing yards per game should be able to contain Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Under is 6-0 in Colts last 6 vs. AFC and 7-0 in Colts last 7 games overall.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts Odds Pick 3: Chiefs over 49.5 points -107 @ Bovada

That number might be a bit high, but these sides should exceed the total. The Chiefs offense is deadly with plenty of weapons, and we do expect the Colts to score at least two TD’s.

The over is 5-0 in Chiefs last 5 road games and 8-2 in Chiefs last 10 games overall. Take the over on Sunday!

Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts Odds