Sunday Football Betting Picks: Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears Odds, Pick 1: Bears -2.5 points -120 @ Bovada

These are two struggling teams, but the Bears are 1-1-0 this season up against a Houston side that is 0-1-1. The number is solid for this contest, and we think Chicago should cover the spread Sunday.

Bears RB David Montgomery should be able to gash a Texans defense allowing 163 rushing yards per contest and the Chicago defense should be able to keep a Houston offense scoring an average of 14.5 points per contest. Take Chicago to cover Sunday.

Back Bears -2.5 points @ -120 With Bovada

Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears Odds Pick 2: Bears ML -140 @ Bovada

That number seems a bit high, but the Bears are likely winning what should be a very ugly game between two teams with little offense and the defenses are much better than the respective offenses, both on paper and real life.

The Bears defense allows under 200 passing yards per game, and Texans QB Davis Mills isn’t going to be able to do enough to outscore Chicago.

Back Bears ML @ -140 With Bovada

Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears Odds Pick 3: Under 40.5 points -110 @ Bovada

These are two awful offenses with young quarterbacks lacking real offensive weaponry against two defenses that are probably much better than the respective offenses.

The under is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings between these tackle football teams and 7-1 in Texans last 8 road games. Take the under on Sunday!

Back Bears under 40.5 points @ -110 With Bovada

