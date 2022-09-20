Sunday Football Betting Picks: Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Week 3 of the NFL of the 2022 season opens with an NFC North matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Odds, Pick 1: Vikings -6.5 points -107 @ Bovada

We fully expect the Vikings to bounce back from an ugly Monday night loss to Philadelphia and cover the 6.5 point spread in this contest. The Lions defense is too leaky against a Minnesota offense laden with star power playing at home.

Home team is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 meetings and 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games.

Back Minnesota -6.5 points @ -107 With Bovada

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Odds Pick 2: Vikings under 52.5 points +101 @ Bovada

Detroit has been able to put points on the board, but after that whopping Philly laid on Minnesota, the Vikings defense will keep the Lions off of the scoreboard. Kirk Cousins was horrible Monday, and we expect the Vikings defense to hold off Detroit and for the Minnesota offense to do just enough to win the game.

Under is 8-3 in Vikings last 11 games following a straight-up win of more than 14 points and 4-0 in Lions last 4 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.

Back Vikings under 52.5 points @ +101 With Bovada

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Odds Pick 3: Vikings FH under 25.5 points -105 @ Bovada

The Vikings defense is much better than what they showed in Philly Monday night, and they will slow down the Detroit offense. Minnesota doesn’t look connected on offense, and they’ll likely begin slowly, and the first half should fall under the total.

The under is 6-2 in Lions last 8 road games, 8-1 in the last 9 meetings in Minnesota.

Back Vikings FH under 25.5 points @ +105 With Bovada

