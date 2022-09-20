Sunday Football Betting Picks: Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Week 3 of the NFL of the 2022 season opens with an AFC Conference matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets.

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets Odds, Pick 1: Bengals -5 points -120 @ Bovada

Cincy is 0-2-0 to start the season, and Sunday is just as good of time as any to get back on track against a Jets defense allowing 344.5 total offensive yards and 27 points per contest.

Bengals are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 vs. AFC and 5-1 ATS in their last 6 road games.

Back Bengals -5.0 points @ -110 With Bovada

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets Odds Pick 2: Ravens FH -1.5 points +103 @ Bovada

The Jets defense isn’t very stout, and the Bengals have too many skilled offensive players for them not to cover the 1st-half spread on Sunday.

Bengals are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall and 14-6 ATS in their last 20 games following a straight-up loss.

Back Bengals FH -1.5 points @ -109 With Bovada

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets Odds Pick 3: Jets under 45.5 points -110 @ Bovada

These two sides have struggled a bit this season, but the Bengals defense is decent and the Jets offense isn’t as good as what they’ve displayed thus far this season.

The under is 7-0 in Bengals last 7 games overall and 5-0 in Bengals last 5 games following a straight-up loss

Back Jets under 45.5 points @ -110 With Bovada

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets Odds

