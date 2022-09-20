Sunday Football Betting Picks: Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Week 3 of the NFL of the 2022 season opens with an AFC Conference matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Odds, Pick 1: Bills -6.5 points -107 @ Bovada

This is supposed to be the marquee game of the day, and the Bills have destroyed their first two opponents and will likely do the same Sunday to Miami. Miami couldn’t put the ball in the end zone for their first seven quarters before exploding against for four, fourth-quarter TD’s against Baltimore.

Bills are 7-1-1 ATS in their last 9 vs. AFC East and 6-1-1 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Back Bills -6.5 points @ -107 With Bovada

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Odds Pick 2: Bills FH -3.5 points +105 @ Bovada

The Bills will cover the spread in the first half the same way they’ll cover the game. Buffalo has a stout defense, allowing 8.5 points per contest, and the Miami offense won’t be able to keep up with the Buffalo offense.

Bills are 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 meetings and 12-3-2 ATS in their last 17 games after allowing less than 150 yards passing in their previous game.

Back Bills -3.5 points @ +105 With Bovada

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Odds Pick 3: Bills over 51.5 -110 @ Bovada

The Bills offense should be able to have its way with the Miami defense, and as we’ve seen over the past two weeks, Miami doesn’t go away quietly into the night. Expect Buffalo to get off to a fast start and Miami cover in garbage time.

The over is 10-4 in the last 14 meetings and 10-2-1 in Bills last 13 games on grass.

Back Bills over 51.5 points @ -110 With Bovada

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Odds

