Sunday Football Betting Picks: Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Week 3 of the NFL of the 2022 season opens with an AFC Conference matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Odds, Pick 1: Ravens -3 points -120 @ Bovada

Baltimore suffered a difficult fourth-quarter meltdown, but we don’t expect the Ravens to lose this game or cover the spread unless Tom Brady enters the field. The Patriots defense has been solid but Ravens QB Lamar Jackson should crack the code and lead his team to victory Sunday.

Ravens are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following an ATS loss and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games following a straight-up loss.

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Odds Pick 2: Ravens FH -1.5 points -109 @ Bovada

Baltimore racked up 28 first-half points last week against Miami and I expect them to come out firing Sunday afternoon after their atrocious finish last week.

Ravens are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following an ATS loss, and Patriots are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 vs. AFC.

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Odds Pick 3: Patriots under 43.5 points -110 @ Bovada

The Patriots offense is a work in progress, but their defense is good enough to get a few stops and keep Baltimore from posting a big number on the board.

The under is 8-2 in Ravens last 10 games after accumulating more than 150 yards rushing in their previous game, and under is 11-5 in Patriots last 16 games following a straight-up win.

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Odds

