Sudan and Guinea-Bissau meet in an Africa Cup of Nations Group D clash the Stade Roumde Adjia this evening.

With both teams hoping to qualify from a difficult group that also contains three-time winners Nigeria and seven-time winners Egypt, this evening’s game is likely to be absolutely pivotal for both nations’ aspirations of reaching the knockout stages.

Match Info

Date: Tuesday, January 11

Kick-Off: 19:00 GMT, Stade Roumde Adjia

Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau prediction

Not many expected to see Sudan qualify for this year’s AFCON tournament, but Hubert Velud’s team made it on merit after a fine run of form towards the end of the qualifying campaign saw them win three games on the trot, including a 2-0 win over much-fancied South Africa on the final day.

However, things haven’t gone so well since that fine result against South Africa, unfortunately, and Velud’s side begins its push for a second AFCON title with seven defeats and three draws in its last 10 competitive fixtures, a run that saw them dumped out of World Cup Qualifying as a result, as well as an early exit at the Arab Cup.

It’s not an ideal run of form heading into such a prestigious international tournament as the AFCON, but Sudanese fans will no doubt be hoping that their team can turn a corner vs equally unfancied Guinea-Bissau tonight and get their charge towards the knockout phase off on the right foot.

Guinea-Bissau haven’t exactly been setting the world alight with their recent form either and have won just one of their last six games en route to the Africa Cup of Nations, a poor run that, like tonight’s opponent, has seen them fail to qualify for this year’s World Cup.

But, from a betting perspective at least, it is hard to wager against a Guinea-Bissau team that took four points off Sudan during World Cup Qualifying, including a 2-4 away win thanks to two goals from the excellent Piqueti.

As such, we’ll be taking Guinea-Bissau on the moneyline at 8/5.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau betting tips

A simple tip on the over/under market, but one that seems destined to payout – Sudan are wasteful in front of goal and have failed to score in each of their last five competitive fixtures.

Things aren’t going much better for Guinea-Bissau either: Baciro Cande’s team have registered ducks in four successive games.

As such, the total goals -1.5 market is definitely worth taking a punt on, especially at 3/4 at 888sport, where a £10 bet could return £17.50.

Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau betting tip: Under 1.5 goals in the match at 3/4 with 888sport

Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau match odds

Sudan @ 41/20 with 888sport

Draw @ 8/5 with 888sport

Guinea-Bissau @ 8/5 with 888sport

Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 9/4 with 888sport

Under 2.5 goals @ 1/3 with 888sport

