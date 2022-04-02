Stoke City vs Sheffield United Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Those hoping to advance to the championship playoffs As the chase for the top six enters its final stretch, Sheffield United travels to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon. The Blades are now in fifth place in the table, two points ahead of Middlesbrough in seventh place, who have played one game fewer. The Potters are now ranked 15th.

Stoke City vs Sheffield United Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Stoke City 21/10 Sheffield United 13/10 Draw 21/10

Stoke City vs Sheffield United Predictions

Stoke City are in 15th place in the Premier League, 12 points behind their opponents. Only one of Michael O’Neill’s team’s last five games has resulted in a victory. With a win over Sheffield on Saturday, they will hope to turn things around.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the table, with a win putting them in third place. Paul Heckingbottom’s team has been inconsistent recently, winning only two of their last five matches. They will be aware that a win against a lowly Stoke team will provide them with a significant opportunity to climb the ladder.

Both teams have been in good form recently, and that should be evident throughout Saturday’s game. Sheffield United, on the other hand, should have enough quality to beat Stoke City on the night.

We anticipate a close contest, with Sheffield United taking all three points.

Stoke City vs Sheffield United prediction: Stoke City 1-2 Sheffield United @ 13/10 with Bet UK

Stoke City vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Following a 2-0 Championship victory over Millwall, Stoke City will be hoping for a repeat performance.

Stoke City had 47 percent possession and 15 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the game. Jacob Brown (19′) was the lone player to score for Stoke City. Millwall, on the other hand, had seven shots on goal, two of which were on target. Millwall’s George Saville scored their own goal in the 70th minute.

Sheffield United will enter the game fresh off a 2-0 Championship victory over Barnsley in their previous match.

Sheffield United had 54 percent possession and 12 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Sander Berge (54′) and Morgan Gibbs-White (76′) scored goals for Sheffield United. Barnsley had ten shots on goal, three of which were on target.

Stoke City vs Sheffield United betting tip: Sheff Utd to win @ 13/10 with Bet UK

How to Watch Stoke City vs Sheffield United Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV or Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is Stoke City vs Sheffield United?

Stoke City vs Sheff Utd will be played on 2nd April 2022.

What time does Stoke City vs Sheffield United Kick Off?

Stoke City vs Sheff Utd will kick off at 19:00.

Stoke City vs Sheffield United Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Stoke City Team News

Following their 2-0 win against Millwall last time out, Stoke City have no new injury concerns. Both Nick Powell and Harry Souttar are currently on the sidelines with injuries.

Stoke City Predicted Line Up: Jack Bonham; Josh Tymon, Liam Moore, Phil Jagielka, Taylor Harwood-Bellis; Mario Vrancic, Lewis Baker, Joe Allen; D’Margio Wright-Phillips, Jacob Brown, Josh Maja

Sheff Utd Team News

Sheffield United will have a host of players missing for the game. Ben Davies, George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster and Jack O’Connell are all unavailable due to injury.

Sheff Utd Predicted Line Up: Wesley Foderingham; Jack Robinson, John Egan, Kyron Gordon; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Conor Hourihane, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, Ben Osborn; Morgan Gibbs-White, Billy Sharp

Best Stoke City vs Sheffield United Free Bets