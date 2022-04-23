Stoke City vs QPR Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Stoke City will look to pick up a home win when they take on Queens Park Rangers in the Championship this weekend.

Stoke City vs QPR Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Stoke City 1/1 QPR 13/5 Draw 23/10

Stoke City vs QPR Predictions

Stoke City are currently 14th in the league table and they are coming into this contest on the back of four wins and two defeats from their last six league matches.

Meanwhile, Queens Park Rangers are 10th in the league table and they managed to end their winless run with a win over Derby County in their last outing. They have picked up four defeats and a draw in their last six league matches.

The Londoners will be looking to build on the win over Derby and grind out all three points here, but Stoke are in better form and QPR will have to be at their best.

Queens Park Rangers are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches against Stoke City and they will look to extend their impressive record against the home side with a win.

Stoke City vs QPR Prediction: Stoke City 2-1 QPR @ 7/1 with Bet Storm

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out some more of the best betting sites.

Stoke City vs QPR Betting Tips

Stoke City have done reasonably well in recent weeks and they will fancy their chances against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Although the visitors are the better team on paper, they have lost four of their last six league matches and they have been quite vulnerable defensively.

Stoke have won the last meeting against QPR and they certainly have the quality to pick up a win here.

Stoke City vs QPR betting tip: Stoke City win @ 1/1 with Bet Storm

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

When is Stoke City vs QPR?

The Championship clash between Stoke City vs QPR will be played on the 23rd of April at the Britannia Stadium.

What time does Stoke City vs QPR Kick-Off?

The Championship clash between Stoke City vs QPR kicks off at 15:00 pm BST.

Stoke City vs QPR Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

QPR Team News

Chris Willock, Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer, Rob Dickie, David Marshall, Moses Odubajo, Jeff Hendrick, Joe Walsh, and Lee Wallace are all ruled out with injuries.

QPR Predicted Starting Line-Up

Kieren Westwood; Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Dion Sanderson; Sam McCallum, Sam Field, Andre Dozzell, Stefan Johanssen, Luke Amos; Elias Chair; Lyndon Dykes

Stoke City Team News

Stoke will be without the services of Jordan Thompson, Nick Powell, and Harry Souttar.

Stoke City Predicted Starting Line-Up

Jack Bonham; Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Phil Jagielka, Ben Wilmot; Tom Smith; Josh Tymon, Romaine Sawyers, Joe Allen, Lewis Baker; Jacob Brown, Josh Maja

Best Stoke City vs QPR Free Bets