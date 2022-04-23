Stoke City vs QPR Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Stoke City will look to pick up a home win when they take on Queens Park Rangers in the Championship this weekend.
Stoke City vs QPR Odds
Stoke City vs QPR Predictions
Stoke City are currently 14th in the league table and they are coming into this contest on the back of four wins and two defeats from their last six league matches.
Meanwhile, Queens Park Rangers are 10th in the league table and they managed to end their winless run with a win over Derby County in their last outing. They have picked up four defeats and a draw in their last six league matches.
The Londoners will be looking to build on the win over Derby and grind out all three points here, but Stoke are in better form and QPR will have to be at their best.
Queens Park Rangers are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches against Stoke City and they will look to extend their impressive record against the home side with a win.
Stoke City vs QPR Prediction: Stoke City 2-1 QPR @ 7/1 with Bet Storm
Best Football Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out some more of the best betting sites.
Stoke City vs QPR Betting Tips
Stoke City have done reasonably well in recent weeks and they will fancy their chances against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.
Although the visitors are the better team on paper, they have lost four of their last six league matches and they have been quite vulnerable defensively.
Stoke have won the last meeting against QPR and they certainly have the quality to pick up a win here.
Stoke City vs QPR betting tip: Stoke City win @ 1/1 with Bet Storm
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
When is Stoke City vs QPR?
The Championship clash between Stoke City vs QPR will be played on the 23rd of April at the Britannia Stadium.
What time does Stoke City vs QPR Kick-Off?
The Championship clash between Stoke City vs QPR kicks off at 15:00 pm BST.
Stoke City vs QPR Team News and Predicted Line-Ups
QPR Team News
Chris Willock, Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer, Rob Dickie, David Marshall, Moses Odubajo, Jeff Hendrick, Joe Walsh, and Lee Wallace are all ruled out with injuries.
QPR Predicted Starting Line-Up
Kieren Westwood; Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Dion Sanderson; Sam McCallum, Sam Field, Andre Dozzell, Stefan Johanssen, Luke Amos; Elias Chair; Lyndon Dykes
Stoke City Team News
Stoke will be without the services of Jordan Thompson, Nick Powell, and Harry Souttar.
Stoke City Predicted Starting Line-Up
Jack Bonham; Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Phil Jagielka, Ben Wilmot; Tom Smith; Josh Tymon, Romaine Sawyers, Joe Allen, Lewis Baker; Jacob Brown, Josh Maja
Best Stoke City vs QPR Free Bets
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
241 Codes claimed
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Copied
Claim Bonus
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Claim Bonus
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Claim Bonus
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Claim Bonus
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Claim Bonus
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets