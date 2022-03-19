Stoke City vs Millwall live stream: How to watch Championship for free

On Saturday, Stoke City will host Millwall in a Championship match at Bet365 Stadium. Follow the instructions to watch the live stream for free.

Stoke City vs Millwall preview

Stoke City will be hoping for a better outcome here after losing 2-1 to Cardiff City in their previous encounter in the Championship.

Stoke City had 61% possession and seven shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the match. Lewis Baker (23′) was the only Stoke City player to score. Cardiff City, on the other hand, had 12 shots on goal, six of which were on target. Cardiff City scored goals through Tommy Doyle (39′) and Jordan Hugill (43′).

Whereas Millwall will enter the match on the back of a 2-0 Championship victory over Huddersfield Town.

Millwall had 46% possession and 19 shots on goal, with 7 on target, in the encounter. Benik Afobe (27′, 57′) scored both goals for Millwall. Huddersfield Town had 13 shots on goal, three of which were on target.

Millwall’s defense has only surrendered one goal in their previous six games, thanks to a string of solid performances. During that time, they have scored six goals on their own.

Stoke City vs Millwall team news

Stoke City team news

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill will be without Abdallah Sima (groin injury) and Harry Souttar (Cruciate Ligament Rupture).

Stoke City predicted line-up

Bonham; Wilmot, Chester, Harwood-Bellis, Fox; Baker, Allen, Vrancic; Brown, Maja, Tymon

Millwall team news

Millwall has not reported any injuries so far.

Millwall predicted lineup

Bialkowski; Ballard, Cooper, Wallace; McNamara, Mitchell, Saville, Malone; Wallace, Bennett; Afobe

