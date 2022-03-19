Stoke City vs Millwall live stream: How to watch Championship for free

On Saturday, Stoke City will host Millwall in a Championship match at Bet365 Stadium. Follow the instructions to watch the live stream for free.
How to watch Stoke City vs Millwall live stream for free
- Sign up to Virgin Bet by clicking here
- Create an account by filling in your details
- Make a deposit into your account and follow the Stoke City vs Millwall live stream
Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Best Football Betting Offers
Stoke City vs Millwall preview
Stoke City will be hoping for a better outcome here after losing 2-1 to Cardiff City in their previous encounter in the Championship.
Stoke City had 61% possession and seven shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the match. Lewis Baker (23′) was the only Stoke City player to score. Cardiff City, on the other hand, had 12 shots on goal, six of which were on target. Cardiff City scored goals through Tommy Doyle (39′) and Jordan Hugill (43′).
Whereas Millwall will enter the match on the back of a 2-0 Championship victory over Huddersfield Town.
Millwall had 46% possession and 19 shots on goal, with 7 on target, in the encounter. Benik Afobe (27′, 57′) scored both goals for Millwall. Huddersfield Town had 13 shots on goal, three of which were on target.
Millwall’s defense has only surrendered one goal in their previous six games, thanks to a string of solid performances. During that time, they have scored six goals on their own.
Watch live sport with bet365
Stoke City vs Millwall team news
Stoke City team news
Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill will be without Abdallah Sima (groin injury) and Harry Souttar (Cruciate Ligament Rupture).
Stoke City predicted line-up
Bonham; Wilmot, Chester, Harwood-Bellis, Fox; Baker, Allen, Vrancic; Brown, Maja, Tymon
Millwall team news
Millwall has not reported any injuries so far.
Millwall predicted lineup
Bialkowski; Ballard, Cooper, Wallace; McNamara, Mitchell, Saville, Malone; Wallace, Bennett; Afobe
Stoke City vs Millwall free bets
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins