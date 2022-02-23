Stoke City vs Luton Town prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

When Nathan Jones’ Luton Town team visits the bet365 Stadium for a Championship match against Stoke City, he will be seeing his previous club.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 24th February 2022, bet365 Stadium

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Stoke City vs Luton Town Prediction

Stoke City are unbeaten in five games in all competitions and have scored ten goals during that time. They’ve only lost one of their previous five games at home, and they’ll be aiming to capitalise on that edge on Wednesday.

In all competitions, Luton Town has only lost one of their previous seven games and two of their past thirteen. Both sides are playing well at the moment, and a tie on Wednesday seems possible.

Stoke City vs Luton Town Prediction: Stoke City 2-2 Luton Town @ 11/5 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Stoke City vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Stoke City is coming off a 2-2 draw against Birmingham City in the Championship.

Stoke City had 71 percent possession and 10 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the match. Tyrese Campbell scored for Stoke City. Birmingham City had eight shots on goal, three of which were on target. Birmingham City scored through Jordan James and Gary Gardner.

Luton Town is coming off a 2-0 Championship victory against West Bromwich Albion in their most recent match.

Luton Town had 43% possession and had six shots on goal, three of which were on target. Cameron Jerome and Allan Campbell scored goals for Luton Town. West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, had 16 shots on goal, six of which were on target.

Stoke City vs Luton Town Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 5/4.

Stoke City vs Luton Town Betting Odds

Match Winner

Stoke @ 11/10 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 11/5 with LiveScore Bet

Luton @ 13/5 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 5/4

Under 2.5 @ 8/13

Stoke City vs Luton Town Free Bet

