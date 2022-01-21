Stoke City vs Fulham prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Leaders Fulham goes to the bet365 Stadium to play against Stoke City in the Championship, hoping to maintain their impressive scoring record.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 22:00
Date: 22nd January 2022, Bet365 Stadium
Stoke City vs Fulham Prediction
Last Sunday, Stoke City made it two victories in a row by defeating Hull City 2-0 away from home. This came after a 2-0 FA Cup victory over Leyton Orient.
Stoke City is presently seventh in the EFL Championship table, with 38 points from 25 games.
Fulham, on the other hand, extended their incredible performance with a 6-2 win against Birmingham City. Fulham is presently in first place in the Premier League, with 54 points from 26 games.
Fulham is unstoppable at the moment, having won four games in a row and scored a staggering 20 goals in that time. We expect them to keep up their good form and win all three points against Saturday’s opponents.
Stoke City vs Fulham Prediction: Stoke City 1-3 Fulham @ 17/20 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Stoke City vs Fulham Betting Tips
Fulham has been in excellent form, winning the bulk of their games. They thrashed Reading 0-7 on the road in their most recent Championship away encounter and will look to build on that momentum in this clash.
The hosts, on the other hand, have had a couple of disappointing games at home. They’ve lost their last two home games to Preston and Derby, and they’ll be in a bad mood for this one.
Stoke City vs Fulham Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 20/21.
Stoke City vs Fulham Betting Odds
Match Winner
Fulham: 17/20 with bet365
Draw: 5/2 with bet365
Stoke: 7/2 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 20/21
Under 2.5: 13/14
