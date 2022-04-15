Stoke City vs Bristol City Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

On Good Friday, Stoke City takes on Bristol City in the Championship, hoping to stay in contention for a top-ten finish. Meanwhile, the Robins, who are now in 19th place, is coming off a four-match losing skid.

Stoke City vs Bristol City Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Stoke City 8/11 Bristol City 19/5 Draw 27/10

Stoke City vs Bristol City Predictions

Last Saturday, the Potters defeated West Brom 3-1 at the Hawthorns, their third win in four games, although they remain in 15th place in the table. Bristol City is four places below Stoke City, although they are 16 points clear of relegation with only five games left.

The Robins are aiming for their first league double against Stoke since 1906-07.

Stoke will be in high spirits ahead of kick-off following their recent victory, and while Bristol will put up a fight, the Potters should be able to take all three points.

Stoke City vs Bristol City prediction: Stoke City 2-1 Bristol City @ 8/11 with Bet UK

Stoke City vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Stoke City supporters will be hoping for a repeat of their 1-3 Championship victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Stoke City had 42% possession and 13 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the game. Jacob Brown (59′) and Lewis Baker (94′) scored the goals for Stoke City. West Bromwich Albion attempted 15 shots on goal, three of which were on target. West Bromwich Albion scored through Jake Livermore (16′ own goal) and Callum Robinson (73′).

Whereas Bristol City drew 1-1 with Peterborough United in their previous Championship match.

Bristol City has been scored against in five of their previous six matches, with opposition teams scoring a total of ten goals. Bristol City has struggled at the back this season. However, there’s a chance that the pattern won’t be repeated here.

Stoke City vs Bristol City betting tip: Stoke City to win @ 8/11 with Bet UK

How to Watch Stoke City vs Bristol City Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is Stoke City vs Bristol City?

Stoke City vs Bristol City will take place on 15th April 2022.

What time does Stoke City vs Bristol City Kick Off?

Stoke City vs Bristol City will kick off at 19:00.

Stoke City vs Bristol City Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Stoke City Team News

Martin O’Neill’s starting XI might be the same as the one that beat West Brom 3-1 at the Hawthorns last weekend. William Forrester had a strong showing in his first Championship outing and could make another appearance here.

Lewis Baker, on loan from Chelsea, has scored eight goals in 16 league outings since his arrival in January and will be eager to add to his tally.

Stoke City Predicted Line Up: JackBonham; William Forrester, Phil Jagielka, Taylor Harwood-Bellis; Tommy Smith, Lewis Baker, Mario Vrancic, Joe Allen, Josh Tymon; Syeven Fletcher, Jacob Brown

Bristol City Team News

Unless there are any last-minute injury concerns, the Robins could use the same lineup as last time. Antoine Semenyo returned from injury against Peterborough and played an 18-minute cameo. He’ll be looking to get back into the starting lineup.

Bristol City Predicted Line Up: DanielBentley; Robbie Cundy, Timm Klose, Robert Atkinson; Alex Scott, Matty James, Joe Williams, Jay Dasilva; Andreas Weimann; Antoine Semenyo, Chris Martin

