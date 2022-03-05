Stoke City vs Blackpool top five betting offers and free bets for Championship match

On Saturday afternoon, Stoke City and Blackpool will face off in the Championship, knowing that only a win will keep them in the battle for promotion. The two teams are currently 10 and 9 points out of postseason contention, respectively, after struggling for consistency since the turn of the year.

Last Saturday, Blackpool made a comeback in a 4-1 thrashing of Reading, moving them into 14th place in the Championship rankings.

The Potters will have a chance to reclaim their place in the competition this Saturday when they meet the Seasiders in the 36th round at bet365 Stadium.

Stoke City appears to have given up hope of making the playoffs. They have the skill and talent in their ranks to contend for promotion to the first flight but lack the team harmony and luck to accomplish so.

Michael O’Neill and his forces suffered their last setback seven days ago. When Tom Smith scored 20 minutes into the game against AFC Bournemouth, they were off to a flying start.

However, twelve minutes later, full-back Morgan Fox was sent off, making the Potters’ task considerably more difficult at Vitality Stadium.

O’Neill’s team defended admirably until the final 10 minutes of the game, when they conceded two goals in short succession, losing the game 2-1.

It’s worth noting that Stoke City has conceded at least two goals in each of their last four league games. As a result, we should expect goals when they meet Blackpool, who have also favored attacking-minded football in recent games. Goals were scored on both ends in each of the Seasiders’ last seven league matches.

Stoke City vs Blackpool betting tips: Stoke City to win @ 10/11 with bet365