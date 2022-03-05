Stoke City vs Blackpool live stream: How to watch Championship for free

On Sunday, former Premier League sides Stoke City and Blackpool will meet in a Championship match.

Stoke City vs Blackpool preview

Stoke City will be looking to get back on track here after losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup last time around. Stoke City had 40% possession and 12 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Josh Tymon (58′) was the lone player to score for Stoke City. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, had ten shots on goal, two of which were on target. Crystal Palace scored through Cheikhou Kouyaté (53′) and Jaro Riedewald (82′).

Stoke City hasn’t been able to hold out for a full 90 minutes in a long time. According to the statistics, Stoke City has failed to keep opponents from scoring in five of their past six matches, allowing 10 goals in the process.

Whereas Blackpool will enter this game on the back of a 4-1 Championship victory against Reading in their most recent match.

Blackpool had 42% possession and 15 shots on goal, with 8 on target, in the encounter. Marvin Ekpiteta (27′), Gary Madine (61′), Shayne Lavery (86′), and Josh Bowler (90′) scored for Blackpool. Reading attempted 14 shots on goal, three of which were on target. Reading got a goal through Lucas Joo (17′).

The numbers don’t lie: Blackpool has been outscored in six of their last six games, allowing opponents to score eight goals in total. Blackpool’s defense has been far from ideal. With no two games ever being the same, we’ll have to wait and see if that tendency continues in this one.

Stoke City vs Blackpool team news

Stoke City team news

Long-term absentees Harry Souttar (cruciate ligament rupture) and Abdallah Sima (groin injury) will be out for this match.

Stoke City predicted line-up

Bonham; Moore, Jagielka, Harwood-Bellis; Smith, Allen, Baker, Thompson, Tymon; Brown, Powell

Blackpool team news

Shayne Lavery, a center-forward, has been sidelined since October and has yet to regain full fitness. Grant Ward, a midfielder who hasn’t been featured for the club since August of last year, is also missing.

Blackpool predicted lineup

Grimshaw; Lawrence-Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Sterling; Bowler, Dougall, Stewart, Hamilton; Yates, Madine

