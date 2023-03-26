Stetson Bennett Likely To Go Undrafted, Oddsmakers Say

The rise of the Georgia Bulldogs in the college football ranks over the last few years as been thanks in large part to their defensive dominance. But one of the faces of their successful run has been quarterback Stetson Bennett, who has one of the more unlikely stories of how he got to the top of the game.

But will he be a viable player at the next level, and where will he fall in the NFL Draft? And will he be drafted at all?

Where Will Stetson Bennett Be Drafted? Or Will He Be Drafted At All?

Stetson Bennett is throwing darts in Indy. He’s making some money today. pic.twitter.com/75Oga429Vk — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) March 4, 2023

Bennett was a walk-on at Georgia during his freshman season, but didn’t play a snap before transferring to Jones Junior College. After his one lone JuCo season, he returned to Georgia to take on a role as a backup to starter Jake Fromm.

In 2021, Bennett began the season as the backup yet again, this time to JT Daniels. But when the season ended, it was Bennett who was hoisting the National Championship trophy after helping Georgia demolish Alabama.

He and the Bulldogs would back up that performance by winning yet again in 2022, making Georgia back-to-back champions. Bennett was named the offensive MVP of both games.

Are Bennett’s College Credentials Enough For The NFL?

There is plenty of belief that he’ll struggle to make his way in the NFL, as evidenced by the odds placed on him regarding the upcoming draft.

There are lines available at BetOnline.ag where you can wager on which round Bennett gets drafted, if at all. If you’re a blindly loyal Georgia fan, or a member of the Bennett family, you can wager on him being a first round pick. It is the last option on the list, and comes in with a line of +3300.

When Will Bennett Be Drafted? Odds Play Undrafted +175 7th Round +300 6th Round +340

The leader in the clubhouse is the option of Stetson Bennett not being drafted at all. “Undrafted” comes in as the favorite at +175. Not far behind would be the odds of him being a 7th round pick, which is listed at +300.

This may be one of the better values. Teams with multiple late round picks often take fliers on quarterbacks in the seventh round, and Bennett would be a prime candidate for one of those picks given his track record in college.

6th round comes in at +340, followed by 5th round at +500.

