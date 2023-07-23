One of the biggest fights of the year goes down in Tokyo on Tuesday, as Naoya Inoue bids to become a four-weight world champion. ‘The Monster’ takes on current WBC & WBO world super-bantamweight champion, Stephen Fulton, in one of the most hotly anticipated bouts of the year.

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Fulton vs Inoue fight. This includes betting picks, fight predictions, a preview, fight time, venue, fight odds, full undercard and a boxing free bet.

On paper, this fight could be deemed a 50/50, despite the best US betting apps heavily favoring Inoue to win and become a four-weight world champion. Will Stephen Fulton show why he is the best super-bantamweight in the world and silence the noisy Japanese crowd? Can Naoya Inoue become unified champion at 122-pounds at the first time of asking? We’ll find out on Saturday…

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue 📊 Records: Stephen Fulton (21-0, 8 KO’s) | Naoya Inoue (24-0, 21 KO’s)

Stephen Fulton (21-0, 8 KO’s) | Naoya Inoue (24-0, 21 KO’s) 📅 Date: Tuesday July 25, 2023

Tuesday July 25, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 04.00AM EST

Approx. 04.00AM EST 🏆 Title: WBC & WBO World Super-Bantamweight Titles

WBC & WBO World Super-Bantamweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ | UK: Sky Sports

US: ESPN+ | UK: Sky Sports 🏟 Venue: Ariake Arena | Koto-Ku, Tokyo, Japan

Ariake Arena | Koto-Ku, Tokyo, Japan 🎲 Fight Odds: Fulton +300 | Inoue -400

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue Preview

A huge fight night at the Ariake Arena in Japan goes down this week as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, Naoya Inoue, takes on unified super-bantamweight champion, Stephen Fulton.

‘The Monster’ has walked to the ring as a professional on 24 occasions. Of these 24 fights, Inoue has won an incredible 21 of them by knockout. Not only that, but Inoue is already a three-weight world champion and bids to add world title straps in a fourth division in front of his home crowd.

Inoue has already beaten the likes of Nonito Donaire twice, Emmanuel Rodriguez, Jason Moloney and Paul Butler to name but a few of his victims. Inoue hasn’t put a foot wrong in his career to date, and is widely regarded as one of the best fighters on the planet in any weight division.

For the champion, Stephen Fulton, he is the reigning unified super-bantamweight champion. He has beaten some incredible fighters like Brandon Figueroa, Daniel Roman and Angelo Leo to name but a few of his scalps. He is without a doubt the best 122-pound fighter on the planet, and is bidding to add the biggest win of his career over Inoue to his resumé this weekend.

Can Stephen Fulton upset the odds and show why he rules to roost at super-bantamweight? Will Naoya Inoue add another stoppage win to his record and prove why he is a pound-for-pound great? Only time will tell!

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue goes down this Tuesday from Koto-Ku, Tokyo and it is simply not to be missed! Somebody’s ‘0’ has got to go!

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue Prediction

Naoya Inoue comes into this fight as the -400 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. He has proven he is one of the best fighters in the world time and time again, and bids to become a four-weight world champion this week.

However, here at SportsLens we can see Stephen Fulton pulling off the upset by retaining his WBC & WBO World Super-Bantamweight Titles and becoming the first man to defeat the great ‘Monster’.

Inoue is a fearsome puncher and an incredible boxer, but we think size could play a factor here. Fulton will be notably bigger than Inoue when they step foot in the ring on Tuesday, as well as being a supremely talented boxer in his own right.

He has beaten the likes of Brandon Figueroa, who is far bigger than Inoue, and did so pretty well. Fulton has an incredible boxing IQ and will look to frustrate the hometown hero in his own back yard this weekend. ‘Cool Boy Steph’ will need to bring his A-game if he is to win this fight, but we feel he has the tools necessary to make this a long night for the favorite and defeat the great Naoya Inoue.

The age old saying in boxing springs to mind here. A good big guy beats a good little guy! Time will tell if this is indeed the case, but we like Fulton’s chances here as the underdog. There is some huge value if your favor Fulton to get the job done here.

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue Prediction: Fulton to Win @ +300 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue Best Bet

Our ‘Best Bet’ for this compelling super-bantamweight showdown from Koto-Ku, Tokyo this Tuesday is that Stephen Fulton will win this fight via decision. This is priced at generous odds of +500 with BetOnline.

The undefeated American has won 13 of his 21 fights via decision, including notable victories over the likes of Daniel Roman, Brandon Figueroa and Angelo Leo. If Fulton is to win this fight, it will be on points. We cannot see the champion knocking Inoue out, as his tactics will likely be to box on the back foot and frustrate Inoue with his superior size and distance control.

It is a mammoth task at hand for Fulton, but one he is more than capable of pulling off. Inoue has been mesmerising in recent years, but Stephen Fulton presents a challenge to Inoue that he will never have faced before. Fulton is just as good a boxer as Inoue, and has the wits to stay out of harms way of the Japanese fighters clubbing power shots.

Here at SportsLens we can see ‘Cool Boy Steph’ getting to work on Inoue as the rounds progress, ultimately frustrating the challenger and boxing on the outside. Fulton will need to be on it for every second of the 36 minutes in this fight if he is to retain his belts, but it is certainly achievable.

The value in backing Stephen Fulton to win on points is huge for boxing bettors looking for a wager on this world title clash at 122-pounds. If you think Fulton has what it takes to defeat the great Inoue, then backing him to win on points looks like an enticing bet.

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue Best Bet: Fulton to Win by Decision @ +500 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue Betting Odds

Stephen Fulton to Win: +300

Stephen Fulton to Win by KO/TKO: +1200

Stephen Fulton to Win by Decision: +500

Naoya Inoue to Win: -400

Naoya Inoue to Win by KO/TKO: -110

Naoya Inoue to Win by Decision: +220

Draw: +1600

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue?

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 04:00AM EST, Ariake Arena, Koto-Ku, Tokyo, Japan

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): You will be able to watch this compelling boxing clash live from Tokyo on ESPN/ESPN+, provided you are a subscriber to the streaming platform.

Live stream (US): ESPN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device and are a subscriber to the channel.

Tale Of The Tape

Stephen Fulton — Record and Bio

Age: 23

Ranking: #1 Super-Bantamweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 5’6 1/2″ (169 cm)

Reach: 70 1/2″ (179 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 21-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 8

Fights Won by Decision: 13

Naoya Inoue — Record and Bio

Age: 30

Ranking: #1 Bantamweight (BoxRec)

Country: Japan

Height: 5’5″ (165 cm)

Reach: 67 1/2″ (171 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 24-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 21

Fights Won by Decision: 3

Fulton vs Inoue Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Ariake Arena, Koto-Ku, Tokyo, Japan on Saturday night. Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action in various other weight divisions too, including world title action in the featherweight division.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue Super-Bantamweight 12 Robeisy Ramirez vs Satoshi Shimizu Featherweight 12 Chihiro Iwashita vs Hiroyuki Takahara Super-Featherweight 8 Kanamu Sakama vs Ryu Horikawa Light-Flyweight 8 Hebi Marapu vs Taiga Imanaga Lightweight 8 Ronnie Baldonado vs Yoshiki Takei Super-Bantamweight 8 Yuki Kajitani vs Masato Shinoda Super-Flyweight 6 Ryosuke Nakamura vs Kenta Yamakawa Featherweight 4 Kenta Kawakami vs Takero Kitano Minimumweight 4

