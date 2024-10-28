Basketball

Steph Curry Picks Up Injury In Warriors Loss To Clippers With Feared Ankle Sprain

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
rsz steph curry gettyimages 1984043023
rsz steph curry gettyimages 1984043023

The Warriors lost to the Clippers on Sunday night but the loss wasn’t the worst part of the game for Golden State, as Steph Curry was forced off the court with a suspected ankle sprain.

Steph Curry Suffers Ankle Sprain

A 112-104 loss for the Warriors against the Clippers moved Steve Kerr’s side to 2-1 for the season this weekend, but Steph Curry’s injury overshadowed the result.

Curry limped out of the game during the third quarter and he didn’t return, with the two-time NBA MVP in visible pain after rolling his ankle with the Warriors nine points down.

Speaking after the game, Warriors coach Kerr provided an update on Curry’s ankle: “He’s doing OK. He used the word ‘mild’ or ‘moderate’,” Kerr said.

“He’s obviously sprained that ankle many times before. He doesn’t think it’s too bad, but it’s a concern.”

Curry is set to have an MRI on his ankle after the injury, but things don’t look good for the four-time NBA champion who is reportedly going to be absent for the Warriors next few games.

But Kerr isn’t too worried about his superstar’s injury and he believes the depth within the Warriors roster will still guide them to success without Curry: “I feel more comfortable that we can withstand an absence offensively without Steph because of [our] depth.”

In the absence of Curry, Andrew Wiggins is expected to take more responsibility for the Warriors which was clear during the Clippers loss when he led all scores with 29 points.

Kerr continued: “Wiggs is off to a great start and had a great night, he’s an obvious candidate to get the ball more. But we’ve got a deep team. We’ve got a lot of guys who can play. We will be ready.”

The Warriors don’t have an easy run coming up without Curry, as they face the Pelicans twice at home before road trips to Houston, Washington and Boston.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
rsz steph curry gettyimages 1984043023
Basketball

LATEST Steph Curry Picks Up Injury In Warriors Loss To Clippers With Feared Ankle Sprain

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 28 2024
Russell Westbrook
Basketball
Russell Westbrook Makes Denver Debut As Nuggets Fall To Thunder In First Game Of 2024
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 25 2024

Russell Westbrook made his debut for the Nuggets on Thursday night in a loss to OKC, with Denver disappointing in their 2024 NBA season opener. Westbrook Makes Nuggets Debut After…

Derrick Henry
Basketball
Derrick Henry Responds To Anthony Edwards’ Claims That He Could Tackle The Two Time NFL Rushing Leader
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 24 2024

The Ravens posted a video on their official X account this week, with running back Derrick Henry addressing Anthony Edwards’ claims that he could tackle the Baltimore star. Anthony Edwards…

lebron bronny james
Basketball
Bronny James Features Alongside His Dad And Makes NBA Debut In Win Over Timberwolves
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 23 2024
Celtics
Basketball
Boston Celtics Kick Off The 2024 NBA Season With A Dominant Win At TD Garden
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 23 2024
Nike apparel sales-SportsLens.com
Basketball
Nike Reaches Agreement On 12 Year Extension With The NBA And WNBA
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 22 2024
Jared McCain
Basketball
Jared McCain Suffers Nasty Fall As Sixers Injury Crisis Worsens During Preseason
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 18 2024
Arrow to top