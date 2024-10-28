The Warriors lost to the Clippers on Sunday night but the loss wasn’t the worst part of the game for Golden State, as Steph Curry was forced off the court with a suspected ankle sprain.

Steph Curry Suffers Ankle Sprain

A 112-104 loss for the Warriors against the Clippers moved Steve Kerr’s side to 2-1 for the season this weekend, but Steph Curry’s injury overshadowed the result.

Curry limped out of the game during the third quarter and he didn’t return, with the two-time NBA MVP in visible pain after rolling his ankle with the Warriors nine points down.

Steph Curry leaves game with an Ankle injury, ohh no 💔pic.twitter.com/SKSPHCMQXE — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 28, 2024

Speaking after the game, Warriors coach Kerr provided an update on Curry’s ankle: “He’s doing OK. He used the word ‘mild’ or ‘moderate’,” Kerr said.

“He’s obviously sprained that ankle many times before. He doesn’t think it’s too bad, but it’s a concern.”

Curry is set to have an MRI on his ankle after the injury, but things don’t look good for the four-time NBA champion who is reportedly going to be absent for the Warriors next few games.

But Kerr isn’t too worried about his superstar’s injury and he believes the depth within the Warriors roster will still guide them to success without Curry: “I feel more comfortable that we can withstand an absence offensively without Steph because of [our] depth.”

In the absence of Curry, Andrew Wiggins is expected to take more responsibility for the Warriors which was clear during the Clippers loss when he led all scores with 29 points.

Andrew Wiggins through three games: 19.7 PPG (leads team)

6.7 RPG

3.7 3PM

57.9% 3PT pic.twitter.com/juHXtBYPKQ — StatMamba (@StatMamba) October 28, 2024

Kerr continued: “Wiggs is off to a great start and had a great night, he’s an obvious candidate to get the ball more. But we’ve got a deep team. We’ve got a lot of guys who can play. We will be ready.”

The Warriors don’t have an easy run coming up without Curry, as they face the Pelicans twice at home before road trips to Houston, Washington and Boston.