We have taken a closer look at Stefon Diggs’ player props this weekend and picked out our favourite bets ahead of the Buffalo Bills clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stefon Diggs Divisional Round Player Prop Picks vs Kansas City Chiefs

Diggs over 62.5 receiving yards -110

Diggs longest reception over 21.5 yards -115

Diggs first touchdown scorer +750

Stefon Diggs Player Prop Pick 1: Over 62.5 Receiving Yards -110 with BetOnline

Stefon Diggs’ receiving yard pop for Buffalo’s Divisional Round match this weekend is 62.5 yards, which is certainly not an unachievable mark for the wide receiver.

Diggs managed to notch up 52 yards last weekend against the Steelers, in what was a convincing win for the Bills and he could play another big role on Sunday.

No other player was targeted by Allen more than Diggs this season, with the wide receiver being hit for 160 passes through the 2023 campaign.

Stefon Diggs Player Prop Pick 2: Longest Reception Over 21.5 Yards -115 with Bovada

Diggs is no stranger to making huge plays on the biggest occasions and he has shown in the Divisional round before just how impactful he can be.

The Minneapolis Miracle was a Divisional match between the Vikings and the Saints in 2018, which was won by a sensational catch from Diggs who pulled off a game winning touchdown as the clock expired.

Although he didn’t cover this receiving prop against the Steelers last weekend, Diggs did manage a longest reception of 36 yards in his final game of the regular season vs Miami.

Stefon Diggs Player Prop Pick 3: First Touchdown Scorer +750 with BetOnline

Stefon Diggs is +750 with most NFL bookmakers to score the first touchdown this weekend, which is a great price for the ever dangerous wide receiver.

With eight touchdowns through the regular season, Diggs will be eager to build on his already impressive post-season record with four touchdowns in 12 games.