American Football

Stefon Diggs Player Prop Best Bets vs Chiefs – NFL Divisional Round Betting

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
stefon diggs 1
stefon diggs 1

We have taken a closer look at Stefon Diggs’ player props this weekend and picked out our favourite bets ahead of the Buffalo Bills clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stefon Diggs Divisional Round Player Prop Picks vs Kansas City Chiefs

  • Diggs over 62.5 receiving yards -110
  • Diggs longest reception over 21.5 yards -115
  • Diggs first touchdown scorer +750
$1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

 Claim Offer

Stefon Diggs Player Prop Pick 1: Over 62.5 Receiving Yards -110 with BetOnline

Stefon Diggs’ receiving yard pop for Buffalo’s Divisional Round match this weekend is 62.5 yards, which is certainly not an unachievable mark for the wide receiver.

Diggs managed to notch up 52 yards last weekend against the Steelers, in what was a convincing win for the Bills and he could play another big role on Sunday.

No other player was targeted by Allen more than Diggs this season, with the wide receiver being hit for 160 passes through the 2023 campaign.

Bet on Diggs over 62.5 receiving yards (-110)

Stefon Diggs Player Prop Pick 2: Longest Reception Over 21.5 Yards -115 with Bovada

Diggs is no stranger to making huge plays on the biggest occasions and he has shown in the Divisional round before just how impactful he can be.

The Minneapolis Miracle was a Divisional match between the Vikings and the Saints in 2018, which was won by a sensational catch from Diggs who pulled off a game winning touchdown as the clock expired.

Although he didn’t cover this receiving prop against the Steelers last weekend, Diggs did manage a longest reception of 36 yards in his final game of the regular season vs Miami.

Bet on Diggs longest reception over 21.5 yards (-115)

Stefon Diggs Player Prop Pick 3: First Touchdown Scorer +750 with BetOnline

Stefon Diggs is +750 with most NFL bookmakers to score the first touchdown this weekend, which is a great price for the ever dangerous wide receiver.

With eight touchdowns through the regular season, Diggs will be eager to build on his already impressive post-season record with four touchdowns in 12 games.

Bet on Diggs first touchdown scorer (+750)

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
stefon diggs 1
American Football

LATEST Stefon Diggs Player Prop Best Bets vs Chiefs – NFL Divisional Round Betting

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 19 2024
rsz skysports josh allen buffalo bills 6305596
American Football
Josh Allen Player Prop Best Bets vs Chiefs – NFL Divisional Round Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 19 2024

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are on the hunt for their first Super Bowl this season, but standing in their way are Patrick Mahomes and the Kanas City Chiefs….

Isiah Pacheco pic
American Football
How To Bet On Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs In Missouri
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 19 2024

If you’re looking to bet on the Chiefs Divisional match against the Bills this weekend from Missouri then we’ve got you covered, as you can get started with our selected…

Stefon Diggs bills pic
American Football
How To Bet On Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs In New York
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 19 2024
USATSI 22202248 168397130 lowres
American Football
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Round Predictions, Odds & Betting Picks
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 19 2024
Aaron Jones injured Packers pic
American Football
How To Bet On San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers In Wisconsin
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 19 2024
San Francisco 49ers team pic
American Football
How To Bet On San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers In California
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 19 2024
Arrow to top