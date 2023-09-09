NFL

Steelers vs 49ers Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Back A High Scoring Affair On Historic Steelers Opener

Author image
Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
2 min read
49ers

Ahead of the highly-anticipated opening week in the NFL we have curated a list of picks and predictions for all the scheduled fixtures. Read below to see our Steelers vs 49ers picks and best bets ahead of Sunday.

Steelers vs 49ers Picks 

  • Total points in the game: 51-60 (+425)
  • Both teams to score in first quarter: Yes (+140)
Steelers vs 49ers pick 1: Total points in game 51-60

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host their opening game of the season for the first time in almost a decade and will look to entertain against the San Francisco 49ers.

Steelers have been impressive during the pre-season, as they were undefeated thanks to stellar performances from QB – Kenny Pickett.

Contrastingly, the 49ers have had a far different experience during their preparation for the upcoming season and have a long injury list in comparison to their opponents.

Cornerback, Charvarius Ward has picked up a heel injury according to Wednesday’s report and Brock Purdy, George Odum, C Jon Felicano are all set to miss the opening day.

With this said, the hectic nature that has been seen with the 49ers, alongside the smooth sailing pre season for the Steelers could lead to a high-scoring game. As the pairs last three encounters have also done just that -exceeding 51 points.

RELATED:NFL Schedule For Week 1 – Odds, Lines And How To Live Stream Every Game

Steelers vs 49ers Pick 2: Both teams to score in first quarter

The Steelers come into the match as a slight underdog despite their strong pre-season and will be looking to stamp their authority early on.

Najee Harris led the way in touchdowns for the Steelers last season, contributing with 10, whilst George Kittle was the most prolific for the 49ers with 11.

A quick start is expected given the magnitude of the event and with both sides coming off indifferent pre-seasons, we expect early points on the board.

Author image
Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics.
Author Image

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
