Stake Super Bowl Offer — Best Alternatives If You Can’t Bet At Stake.com

Gia Nguyen
Stake is offering a special bonus for the Eagles vs Chiefs but not all NFL fans can claim the Super Bowl betting offer. Instead of playing at Stake.com, we recommend betting with Lucky Block, which is offering up to 15% cashback on all losses for the first 7 days after opening an account.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Lucky Block Super Bowl Betting Offer — 15% Cashback Bonus On All Losses

Lucky Block is offering an exclusive betting offer for the 2023 Super Bowl.

New members can receive a 15% cashback bonus on all losses in the first seven days after opening their Lucky Block account.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Lucky Block
  2. Deposit funds into your Lucky Block account
  3. Bet on Super Bowl 2023
Terms and Conditions:

  • 15% cashback applies to net losses for first 7 days only
  • The day that you sign up is considered as ‘Day 1’
  • Minimum amount credited is €1

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN:

  1. Click here to visit ExpressVPN
  2. Download and Install the VPN Client
  3. Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server
  4. Visit Lucky Block Casino

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At Lucky Block

Once logged into your Lucky Block account, you can start betting on the Super Bowl instantly.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Super Bowl at Lucky Block:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join Lucky Block For The Super Bowl

One of the most trusted crypto betting sites, Lucky Block is one of the best alternatives to Stake.com. Lucky Block offers some of the best NFL odds, along with a wide variety of prop bets and Super Bowl specials for the big game.

The crypto sportsbook accepts players from the US and Canada and can be accessed from anywhere in the world using a VPN. Members can deposit funds into their Lucky Block account using safe and secure payment methods, including credit card and cryptocurrency.

In addition to competitive odds and bonuses, there are several reasons why NFL fans in the US should sign up for a Lucky Block account.

Key Reasons to Bet with Lucky Block:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Super Bowl Betting At Stake

Super Bowl Moneyline:

PHI -120 | KC +107

Super Bowl Point Spread:

PHI -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl Total:

Over 51 | Under 51

Jalen Hurts Passing Yards:

Over 239.5 | Under 239.5

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards:

Over 295.5 | Under 295.5

Super Bowl Betting At Lucky Block

Super Bowl Moneyline:

PHI -119 | KC +110

Super Bowl Point Spread:

PHI -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl Total:

Over 51 | Under 51

Jalen Hurts Passing Yards:

Over 239.5 | Under 239.5

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards:

Over 295.5 | Under 295.5

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
