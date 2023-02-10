Stake Free Bets — Best Alternative for Stake.com 2023 Super Bowl

Stake is offering a special bonus for the Eagles vs Chiefs but not all NFL fans can claim the Super Bowl betting offer. Instead of playing at Stake, we recommend betting with Lucky Block, which is offering up to 15% cashback on all losses for the first 7 days after opening an account.

Lucky Block Super Bowl Free Bets — 15% Cashback Bonus On All Losses

Lucky Block is offering an exclusive betting offer for the 2023 Super Bowl.

Sign up to receive a 15% cashback bonus on all losses in the first seven days after opening your account.

How To Claim Your Free Super Bowl Bets at Lucky Block:

Click to register with Lucky Block Deposit funds into your Lucky Block account Bet on Super Bowl 2023

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN:

Click here to visit ExpressVPN Download and Install the VPN Client Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server Visit Lucky Block Casino

Terms and Conditions:

Pre-match, single bets on the Winner (Incl. Overtime) market only

Minimum stake of $5

Maximum payout of $100

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At Lucky Block

After you’ve signed up for a Lucky Block account, you can start betting on the Super Bowl right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Super Bowl at LuckyBlock:

Find the ‘American Football’ section

Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection

Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join Lucky Block For The Super Bowl

Like Stake.com, Lucky Block has established itself as one of the best crypto betting sites by putting players first.

The crypto sportsbook accepts players from the US and Canada and can be accessed from anywhere in the world using a VPN. When compared to Stake, Lucky Block actually offers better moneyline odds for both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles this weekend.

With safe and secure payment methods, including credit card and cryptocurrency, and excellent customer service, there are plenty of reasons to sign up for a Lucky Block account.

Key Reasons to Bet with Lucky Block:

Better odds and more player props markets

Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

Super Bowl Odds: Stake vs Lucky Block

Endorsed by stars like Drake, Stake is one of the biggest crypto betting sites in the world.

However, it is inaccessible to some bettors and others end up losing accounts for winning bets. LuckyBlock uses a similar engine to Stake and offers the same banking options, the same betting options and often better odds. In fact, Lucky Block is offering better moneyline odds for BOTH the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday, along with the same lines for major prop markets (see below).

As a result, we fully recommend using LuckyBlock as your best Stake.com Super Bowl alternative.

Lucky Block Stake.com Moneyline Odds 🔻 Point Spread 🟰 🟰 Total 🟰 🟰 Player Props 🟰 🟰 Super Bowl MVP 🔻

Super Bowl Betting At Stake

Super Bowl Moneyline:

PHI -120 | KC +107

Super Bowl Point Spread:

PHI -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl Total:

Over 51 | Under 51

Jalen Hurts Passing Yards:

Over 239.5 | Under 239.5

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards:

Over 295.5 | Under 295.5

Super Bowl Betting At Lucky Block

Super Bowl Moneyline:

PHI -119 | KC +110

Super Bowl Point Spread:

PHI -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl Total:

Over 51 | Under 51

Jalen Hurts Passing Yards:

Over 239.5 | Under 239.5

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards:

Over 295.5 | Under 295.5