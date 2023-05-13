Ahead of the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight on Saturday, May 13, Stake are giving away $1,000 in free bets for one of the biggest celebrity boxing fights of the year. Claim your Stake KSI vs Fournier betting offer below.
How To Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier With Stake
- Click to register with Stake
- Deposit $1,000 and receive a 200% deposit bonus
- Receive up to $1,000 in free KSI vs Fournier bets
Stake KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Offer: 200% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)
Stake is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of KSI vs Joe Fournier. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on this blockbuster catchweight clash between ‘The Nightmare’ and Fournier.
Terms and Conditions
- Minimum $50 deposit required
- 200% bonus only applies to your first deposit
- Maximum bonus of $1,000
Why Should You Join Stake For The KSI vs Joe Fournier Fight?
Stake are one of the most highly respected and trusted sportsbooks among sports bettors. They boast top-class customer service and will provide bettors – old and new – with regular promotions, including a 200% matched welcome bonus up to $1000. Therefore, you can take advantage of their vast boxing markets immediately when you make you first deposit of up to $1000, with 200% coming back to you in free sports bets. What better way to bet on the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight than with an extra $1000 in free cash!
Available to boxing fans in the US and Canada, Stake makes it easy to bet on Saturday’s exciting card from the United Kingdom. At Stake, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.
Key Reasons to Bet with Stake:
- Better odds and more markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier With Stake
After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight right away.
Here’s how to place your first bet on KSI vs Joe Fournier at Stake:
- Find the ‘Boxing’ section
- Click on the KSI vs Fournier markets and make a selection
- Place your KSI vs Joe Fournier bet
