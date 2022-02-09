St Mirren vs St Johnstone prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

The SMISA Stadium will host St. Mirren and St. Johnstone in Scotland Premiership Matchday No. 26 on Wednesday evening.

Match Info:

Date: 10th February 2022

Kick-off: 00:45, The SMISA Stadium

St Mirren vs St Johnstone Prediction

In this Premiership season, St. Mirren appears to be in better shape than St. Johnstone. Since October, they have gone undefeated at home.

St. Johnstone, on the other hand, has only won once on the road since October and has been conceding goals at a high rate.

As a result, football betting sites are betting for the home team to win. We also believe both teams will score.

St Mirren vs St Johnstone Prediction: St Mirren 2-1 St Johnstone @ 29/20 with Betfred.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

St Mirren vs St Johnstone Betting Tips

With 29 points from 24 Premiership games, the hosts will begin this encounter in ninth place. So far, they’ve won 6, drawn 11, and lost 7 games in their league schedule.

They’ve been putting forth better performances of late, going four games without losing. They won three of the four games and will go into this tie in good spirits.

Meanwhile, the visitors are coming off a disappointing goalless draw against Dundee United at home. They have been following an unappealing trend of late. Since October 2021, they have only won once.

St Mirren vs St Johnstone Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 12/5.

St Mirren vs St Johnstone Betting Odds

Match Winner

St Mirren @ 29/20 with betfred

Draw @ 19/10 with betfred

St Johnstone @ 5/2 with betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 12/5

Under 2.5 @ 2/5

