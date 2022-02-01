St Mirren vs Motherwell prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

Motherwell will want to avenge their two-game losing streak in the last two matches by winning this game against St Mirren.

Match Info:

Date: 2nd February 2022

Kick-off: 00:45, The SMISA Stadium

St Mirren vs Motherwell Prediction

St. Mirren’s 11-game losing record came to an end with their win over Dundee United, and the team now has a two-game winning streak. They will try to capitalize on the momentum and win the next match as well.

Motherwell will need to win their next encounter to break their losing skid. The team, on the other hand, has struggled in road games. In their away games, they are on a four-game losing run.

St Mirren vs Motherwell Prediction: St Mirren 1-0 Motherwell @ 13/10 with Betfred.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

St Mirren vs Motherwell Betting Tips

St. Mirren’s success in their most recent encounter has started a winning streak for the team. The team has only won a few games, which has had an impact on their status. With 25 points from 22 games, St. Mirren is in eighth place in the league table. The team’s recent two victories are their only victories in the last 10 games, and they’ll try to keep the streak going.

With 32 points after 22 games, Motherwell is in fourth place in the league table. In recent games, the team’s performance has improved. They’ve won five of their last 10 games and have scored in the majority of them. Motherwell will want to avenge their two-game losing skid in the last two matches by winning more games in the following weeks.

St Mirren vs Motherwell Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 32/21.

St Mirren vs Motherwell Betting Odds

Match Winner

St Mirren @ 13/10 with betfred

Draw @ 21/10 with betfred

Motherwell @ 9/4 with betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 32/21

Under 2.5 @ 8/15

