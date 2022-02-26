St Mirren vs Hearts prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

On Saturday, February 26th, St Mirren will face Hearts at The SMISA Stadium.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 20:00
Date: 26th February 2022, The SMISA Stadium.
St Mirren vs Hearts Prediction
St Mirren may require a bit of luck to get anything going against this Hearts team, who we believe will score at least once to grab the upper hand.
As a result, most football betting sites believe it will be a highly tight match, with Hearts prevailing 0-1 at the end.
St Mirren vs Hearts Prediction: St Mirren 0-1 Hearts @ 6/5 with Parimatch.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
St Mirren vs Hearts Betting Tips
St Mirren is coming off a 1-1 draw with Livingston in the Premiership.
St Mirren had 49 percent possession and 6 shots on goal, with one on target, in the encounter. Greg Kiltie scored the goal for St Mirren. Livingston, on the other hand, had 14 shots on goal, two of which were on target. Livingston’s Bruce Anderson scored in the 55th minute. St Mirren has been on a goal-scoring spree recently, scoring in each of their past six games.
Whereas Hearts and their supporters will be hoping for a better result this time after being defeated in their last Premiership match against St Johnstone.
Hearts’ strikers have only scored four goals in their last six games, a disappointing return. The Jam Tarts have also seen their opponents score a total of nine goals in those games. Of course, such a pattern will not definitely continue in this match.
St Mirren vs Hearts Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/10.
St Mirren vs Hearts Betting Odds
Match Winner
Hearts @ 6/5 with Parimatch
Draw @ 9/4 with Parimatch
St Mirren @ 12/5 with Parimatch
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 13/10
Under 2.5 @ 7/10
St Mirren vs Hearts Free Bet
Parimatch is offering new customers £30 in bonuses when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses