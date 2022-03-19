St Mirren vs Dundee United live stream: How to watch Scottish Premiership for free

When St Mirren and Dundee United meet in Paisley on Saturday afternoon, both teams will be looking to push into the top six of the Scottish Premiership. In all tournaments, the Saints have only lost one of their last nine games at home, while the Tangerines have failed to win any of their last ten on the road.

How to watch St Mirren vs Dundee United live stream for free

Sign up to Virgin Bet by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the St Mirren vs Dundee United live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

St Mirren vs Dundee United preview

St Mirren will be seeking to improve on their last performance here, which ended in a 4-2 Scottish Cup defeat to Hearts.

St Mirren had 44 percent possession and ten shots on goal, seven of which were on target, in the encounter. Eamonn Brophy (36′) and Connor Ronan (62′) scored goals for St Mirren. Hearts, on the other hand, had 17 shots on goal, 10 of which were on target. Hearts scored through Beni Baningime (16′), Peter Haring (29′), Aaron McEneff (67′), and Ellis Simms (85′).

Dundee United and its traveling supporters will be looking for a better result in this one after losing to Celtic in the Scottish Cup last time around.

Dundee United had 39 percent possession and 1 shot on goal, with 0 of them hitting the target. Celtic had 12 shots on goal, with 7 of them on target, against their opponents. Celtic’s goals came from Callum McGregor (12′) and Giorgos Giakoumakis (58′, 88′).

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

St Mirren vs Dundee United team news

St Mirren team news

St Mirren has not reported any injury concerns so far.

St Mirren predicted line-up

Lyness; Fraser, Shaughnessy, Dunne, Tanser; Gogic, Power; Kiltie, Ronan, Jones; Brophy

Dundee team news

Thomas Courts, the manager of Dundee United, has a lot of players out injured. Maxime Biamou and Peter Pawlett are unable to play due to thigh and Achilles tendon issues, respectively.

Dundee predicted lineup

Siegrist; Butcher, Edwards, Graham; Freeman, Smith, Levitt, Harkes, Sporle; McNulty, Clark

St Mirren vs Dundee United free bets