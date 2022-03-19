St Mirren vs Dundee United live stream: How to watch Scottish Premiership for free

When St Mirren and Dundee United meet in Paisley on Saturday afternoon, both teams will be looking to push into the top six of the Scottish Premiership. In all tournaments, the Saints have only lost one of their last nine games at home, while the Tangerines have failed to win any of their last ten on the road.
How to watch St Mirren vs Dundee United live stream for free
- Sign up to Virgin Bet by clicking here
- Create an account by filling in your details
- Make a deposit into your account and follow the St Mirren vs Dundee United live stream
Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Best Football Betting Offers
St Mirren vs Dundee United preview
St Mirren will be seeking to improve on their last performance here, which ended in a 4-2 Scottish Cup defeat to Hearts.
St Mirren had 44 percent possession and ten shots on goal, seven of which were on target, in the encounter. Eamonn Brophy (36′) and Connor Ronan (62′) scored goals for St Mirren. Hearts, on the other hand, had 17 shots on goal, 10 of which were on target. Hearts scored through Beni Baningime (16′), Peter Haring (29′), Aaron McEneff (67′), and Ellis Simms (85′).
Dundee United and its traveling supporters will be looking for a better result in this one after losing to Celtic in the Scottish Cup last time around.
Dundee United had 39 percent possession and 1 shot on goal, with 0 of them hitting the target. Celtic had 12 shots on goal, with 7 of them on target, against their opponents. Celtic’s goals came from Callum McGregor (12′) and Giorgos Giakoumakis (58′, 88′).
Watch live sport with bet365
St Mirren vs Dundee United team news
St Mirren team news
St Mirren has not reported any injury concerns so far.
St Mirren predicted line-up
Lyness; Fraser, Shaughnessy, Dunne, Tanser; Gogic, Power; Kiltie, Ronan, Jones; Brophy
Dundee team news
Thomas Courts, the manager of Dundee United, has a lot of players out injured. Maxime Biamou and Peter Pawlett are unable to play due to thigh and Achilles tendon issues, respectively.
Dundee predicted lineup
Siegrist; Butcher, Edwards, Graham; Freeman, Smith, Levitt, Harkes, Sporle; McNulty, Clark
St Mirren vs Dundee United free bets
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins