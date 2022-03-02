St Johnstone vs Rangers top five betting offers and free bets for Scottish Premiership match

Rangers were unable to take advantage of Celtic’s loss of points at the weekend, but they will continue to strive to rise above the Hoops when they travel to St Johnstone on Wednesday. The hosts are now in the relegation zone, but a win would put further pressure on Ross County, who are currently seven points behind them.

Best St Johnstone vs Rangers free bets and betting offers

Looking for a St Johnstone vs Rangers free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the Scottish Premiership game and claim them below.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

St Johnstone vs Rangers odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker St Johnstone 10/1 Draw 9/2 Rangers 3/10

How to claim a St Johnstone vs Rangers free bet

Claiming St Johnstone vs Rangers free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the simple steps below and bet on the action at Turf Moor for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your St Johnstone vs Rangers free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Scottish Premiership clash between St Johnstone vs Rangers.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

St Johnstone vs Rangers betting tips and prediction

Rangers are the defending champions of the competition, and although failing to replicate their previous season’s form, they are a team to be reckoned with – particularly in the Premiership. It’s also worth noting that they eliminated Borussia Dortmund in their Europa League match.

With the exception of arch-rivals Celtic, they have the most goals scored and the fewest goals conceded in the Premiership.

St. Johnstone, on the other hand, is 11th in a 12-team table, having won just five times so far this season. They’ve also had a bad head-to-head record against this opponent over the years.

St. Johnstone had lost 16 of their previous 18 games and had even gone on a ten-match losing run in the process. They’ve also only won twice at home since May, with one of those defeats coming against the bottom-placed Dundee FC.

Rangers, on the other side, have gone eight games without losing, four of which have been victories. They’ve also only lost twice on the road since August, with one coming in the Europa League and the other against Celtic.

The rangers should win this Wednesday based on these observations and their previous h2h advantage.

St Johnstone vs Rangers betting tips: Rangers to win @ 3/10 with bet365