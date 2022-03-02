St Johnstone vs Rangers live stream: How to watch Scottish Premiership for free

St. Johnstone and Rangers meet in the Scottish Premier League on Wednesday at McDiarmid Park, with both teams having had contrasting seasons recently.

How to watch St Johnstone vs Rangers live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the St Johnstone vs Rangers live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a St Johnstone vs Rangers live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

St Johnstone vs Rangers preview

St Johnstone will be looking for a better outcome after losing 3-1 to Ross County in the Premiership last time out.

St Johnstone had 47 percent possession and 15 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Callum Hendry (24′) scored the goal for St Johnstone. Ross County, on the other hand, had six shots on goal, three of which were on target. Ross County’s goals came from Regan Charles-Cook (35′, 53′) and Joseph Hungbo (66′).

In recent years, it has been all too rare for St Johnstone not to concede. The fact that St Johnstone’s defense has been breached in five of their last six games, allowing eight goals, will be a source of concern for them.

Whereas the Rangers had previously drawn 2-2 with Motherwell in a Premiership match.

Rangers had 77 percent possession and 30 shots on goal, 10 of which were on target, in the encounter. Alfredo Morelos (22′) and Fashion Sakala (24′) scored goals for the Rangers. Motherwell had five shots on goal, three of which were on target, against their opponents. Motherwell’s goals came from Jordan Roberts (52′) and Kaiyne Woolery (76′).

The rangers have scored 14 goals in their last half-dozen encounters. In each of those games, the Rangers have scored at least one goal. During that time, their defense has allowed 7 goals to be scored against them. However, such a pattern will not necessarily repeat in the next game.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

St Johnstone vs Rangers team news

St Johnstone team news

Following their 3-1 loss to Ross County last time out, St. Johnstone has no fresh injury concerns. Cameron MacPherson, Chris Kane, Shaun Rooney, and David Wotherspoon remain on the sidelines due to injuries.

St Johnstone predicted line-up

Parish; Cleary, Gordon, McCart; Gallacher, Butterfield, Hallberg, Sang, Crawford; Middleton, Hendry

Rangers team news

Due to a calf issue, Aaron Ramsey is questionable for the game. Meanwhile, injury has kept Ianis Hagi and Nnamdi Ofoborh out of the lineup.

Rangers predicted lineup

McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Lundstram, Bassey; Arfield, Kamara, Aribo; Sakala, Kent, Morelos

St Johnstone vs Rangers free bets