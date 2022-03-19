St Johnstone vs Motherwell live stream: How to watch Scottish Premiership for free

St Johnstone will host Motherwell on Saturday in a bid to avoid relegation, with the Saints eight points short of safety. The Steelmen have no danger of getting relegated from the Premier League, but they still have a lot to play for, with a chance to finish as high as fourth.
St Johnstone vs Motherwell preview
Following a 0-0 Premiership draw with Hibernian, St Johnstone prepare for this match. St Johnstone had 39 percent control and 7 shots on goal, but none of them were on target. Hibernian, on the other hand, had 13 shots on goal, three of which were on target.
St Johnstone hasn’t conceded a goal in a game in a long time. The fact that St Johnstone’s defense has been breached in five of their previous six matches, allowing eight goals, will be a source of concern for them.
St Johnstone had lost both of their league matches against Motherwell before into this fixture. Motherwell and its traveling supporters will be hoping for a better result in this game after being defeated in their previous Scottish Cup match against Hibernian.
Motherwell had 32 percent possession and 9 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Joseph Efford (43′) was the only Motherwell player to score. Hibernian, on the other hand, had 11 shots on goal, seven of which were on target. Hibernian’s goal came from Elias Melkersen (15′, 37′).
St Johnstone vs Motherwell team news
St Johnstone team news
St Johnstone has not reported any injury concerns.
St Johnstone predicted line-up
Clark; Cleary, Gordon, McCart; Sang, Hallberg, MacPherson, Gallacher, Crawford; Hendry, Middleton
Motherwell team news
There is only one fitness issue for Motherwell manager Graham Alexander to worry about, thanks to a nearly full-strength squad. Barry Maguire is out due to a torn muscle bundle.
Motherwell predicted lineup
Kelly; Ojala, Lamie, Johansen; McGinley, Donnelly, Cornelius, Shields; Efford, Woolery, Van Veen
